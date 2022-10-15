ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show

R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
Distractify

Ginuwine Gave Fans a Scare After a Criss Angel Stunt Went Wrong

With continuous news of legendary entertainers passing away, fans tend to hold their breaths while reading headlines of their favorite celebrities. In 2022 alone, we’ve lost incredible talents such as legendary actor Sidney Poitier, rapper Coolio, R&B icon Jesse Powell and more. And after news spread that R&B legend Ginuwine (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) had to be hospitalized, fans quickly started to think the worst.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Cast Teases ‘Explosive’ New Season: ‘Everybody’ Gets Into Teresa’s ‘Ugly’ Fight With The Gorgas (Exclusive)

There’s a major divide between the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey after they filmed season 13 this past summer. Things are so bad between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga that the cast had to be split in two separate panels at BravoCon 2022 in New York City. HollywoodLife spoke to the women of RHONJ and we got some major teasers about the upcoming season.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TODAY.com

Tony Danza is joining ‘And Just Like That...’: Here’s who he’ll play

Tony Danza is joining the cast of "And Just Like That ..." Danza, 71, will reportedly play the role of the father in the sitcom that nonbinary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) will star in during Season Two of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" spinoff, according to Deadline. The...
Margaret Minnicks

'Dancing With the Stars' various contestants over 31 seasons

Dancing With the Stars is currently in Season 31 which began on September 19, and will end on November 21, 2022. Over the years, there have been 367 celebrities. Out of that number, nine celebrities withdrew from the competition because of injuries, sicknesses, personal family business, or some other valid reason that prevented them from continuing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy