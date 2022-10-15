Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
WSET
HEAR IT: Barrage of gunshots fired off Westerly Drive, LPD investigating
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a heavy police presence on Westerly Drive near Langhorne Road. LPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive around 3:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they located several casings in the street, LPD said. There were no...
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
wfirnews.com
Authorities identify woman found dead in Botetourt County gravel lot
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
WDBJ7.com
Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office says a woman found dead October 8 in a gravel lot at the Glen Wilton Park and Ride has been identified. Elizabeth Hensley of Roanoke was found with an apparent gunshot wound along Botetourt Road (220). Detectives also located...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man in Waynesboro Sunday. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Village Drive for a reported shooting and found a 27-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. During the investigation, officers identified the...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police look for mini mart armed robbers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Money and items were stolen late Sunday night during an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store at 2220 Lakeside Drive. Lynchburg Police responded to the store around 11:50 p.m. The robbers had run toward Forest Brook Road. The robbers are described as follows:. Black male...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5. According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.
cbs19news
Washed-out pipes close Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road is closed because of a pair of washed-out pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Wheelers Cove Road will be closed until Oct. 24 between Starvale Lane and Stagebridge Road. Then the closure will change to between Starvale Lane to...
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
WDBJ7.com
Appomattox County home destroyed in fire, displacing family
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A family is displaced after a house fire in Appomattox County Monday morning, according to the Appomattox County Volunteer Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 10,000 block of Stonewall Rd and saw heavy fire coming from all sides of the single-story home.
cbs19news
Shots fired incident in Charlottesville
Early Sunday morning at approximately 2:39 AM, police responded to a reported incident at the 800 block of Hardy drive for shots fired. A building was struck and no injuries were reported. There was no description reported for the suspect. If you have any information please call Charlottesville Police at (434)-970-3280.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County a leader in enforcement of hands-free driving law
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police Sgt. Spencer Hoopes didn’t have to wait very long Monday morning, before he saw a driver with a cellphone in her hand, travelling on Route 419. He said it’s a common sight for county officers, whether they are driving unmarked cars...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
Comments / 0