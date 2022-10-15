ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Authorities identify woman found dead in Botetourt County gravel lot

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man in Waynesboro Sunday. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Village Drive for a reported shooting and found a 27-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. During the investigation, officers identified the...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police look for mini mart armed robbers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Money and items were stolen late Sunday night during an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store at 2220 Lakeside Drive. Lynchburg Police responded to the store around 11:50 p.m. The robbers had run toward Forest Brook Road. The robbers are described as follows:. Black male...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5. According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.
SHREWSBURY, PA
cbs19news

Washed-out pipes close Nelson County road

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road is closed because of a pair of washed-out pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Wheelers Cove Road will be closed until Oct. 24 between Starvale Lane and Stagebridge Road. Then the closure will change to between Starvale Lane to...
WSLS

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appomattox County home destroyed in fire, displacing family

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A family is displaced after a house fire in Appomattox County Monday morning, according to the Appomattox County Volunteer Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 10,000 block of Stonewall Rd and saw heavy fire coming from all sides of the single-story home.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Shots fired incident in Charlottesville

Early Sunday morning at approximately 2:39 AM, police responded to a reported incident at the 800 block of Hardy drive for shots fired. A building was struck and no injuries were reported. There was no description reported for the suspect. If you have any information please call Charlottesville Police at (434)-970-3280.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

