Kentucky State

thelevisalazer.com

ACT NOW TO REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL DURING WINTER

ASHLAND, Ky. October 18, 2022 – Because the mild temperatures of fall will soon give way to cold weather, Kentucky Power wants to remind its customers that preparing now for winter can make a big difference in their electric bill. With prices on the rise for many essentials consumers rely on daily, the utility company says the cost of fuel needed to make electricity is no exception.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

WATCH | Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home. WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Updated: 18 hours ago. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Kentucky’s Largest Outdoor Haunted Attraction Voted Top 10 in the U.S.

It is rumored the screams from this Kentucky haunted outdoor attraction can be heard for miles and miles. We got a look inside and we are absolutely terrified. The Hill of Terror is Kentucky's largest outdoor haunted attraction and one of the most popular for many reasons including the scares, zombies, live music, food, community, and so much more.
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

State surplus sale underway

You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this year’s public auction will again...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Winter Pattern Slowly Winds Down

Good Wednesday, folks. Our historic early season blast of winter weather continues across the region, but big changes are brewing for the weekend. That’s when temps get set to take off, just in time to enjoy the peak of those fall colors. Before we look ahead, let’s quickly review...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Campgrounds and State Parks With Halloween Activities

Whether you camp by way of a tent, RV or cabin rental autumn makes for a great time of year for a weekend camping trip. The foliage is turning beautiful colors as the last hurrah before the barren cold months of winter and temperatures have started to drop. I have discovered several state campgrounds offering fun Halloween activities for campers during October leading up to Halloween Day itself.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals. KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE

