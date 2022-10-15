ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World Set to Bring Back Hugely Popular Event

By Sarah Jean Callahan
 3 days ago

Disney (DIS) and Comcast’s Universal Studios (CMCSA) are in constant competition for customers to choose their theme park for vacations. The competition has been fierce since covid restrictions lifted, as both parks have been launching new attractions and the return of fan favorites that people have been anxiously waiting to return.

The holidays have helped by been bringing back iconic rides and attractions at both theme parks. Disney once again redecorated its Haunted Mansion, where the attraction is decorated with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas theme.

Universal Studios Florida temporarily closed its Revenge of the Mummy ride with plans to refurbish the ride. The ride had been slated to reopen late summer 2022, as always fans were hopeful that it would reopen sooner than expected. The renovations left fans wondering when the beloved ride would reopen. Luckily the ride reopened about a month ago.

The post pandemic era has people all over waiting longer for basically everything from food to delivery and services. This test of patience also includes and rides and attractions returning to their pre pandemic schedules at theme parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pToYx_0iaUQBdK00
Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Disney Shows Signs of Fan Favorite Returning Soon

Everything takes time and people. While there is a shortage of people, it creates a longer delay in, well… everything. Disney is no different in working to bring on more people to relaunch fan favorite attractions and rides back to its theme parks.

Disney posted on TikTok that rehearsals had begun for a relaunch of one of its famous beloved shows, Fantasmic! at its Disney’s Hollywood Studios Florida. Fantasmic! is a show that includes performers, fire, water, music, and many other effects to bring Mickey Mouse’s imagination to life. Set to a magical theme to Fantasia that includes many other Disney movie favorites, like Lion King, Cinderella, Aladdin, Mulan and more.

The Disney Hollywood Studios Florida Fantasmic! show takes place at the Amphitheater in Hollywood Hills. The show has halted production during the covid pandemic but is close to making its full return possibly in November, despite the theme park being closed for a couple of days due to Hurricane Ian. Patrons have seen the light portion of the show being tested and leads them to believe Disney is getting close to reopening this show, according to wdwinfo.com. Disney has not made an official announcement on when Fantasmic! will relaunch, but fans are hopeful it will be soon!

Nighttime Spectaculars at Disney World Parks

While Disney nighttime spectacular fans await the return of Fantasmic!, they can still enjoy nighttime shows at other Disney World parks. Magic Kingdom continues to feature the Enchantment nighttime fireworks spectacular along Main Street U.S.A. as part of the World's Most Magical Celebration for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary.

Over at Disney World's Epcot, the park presents the Harmonious nighttime spectacular in World Showcase to celebrate Disney World's 50th Anniversary.

And guests staying at many of Disney World's resorts can watch the Electrical Water Pageant, a marine version of the Main Street Electrical Parade, which feature sea creatures sailing across the Seven Seas Lagoon to classic Disney songs.

