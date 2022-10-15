Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts
The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
After Opening Night Win, Celtics Express Their Belief in Joe Mazzulla and His Collaborative Approach
On opening night, the Celtics honored the life and the forever-enduring legacy of Bill Russell; Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 35 points apiece, and Joe Mazzulla earned a win in his first regular-season game as an NBA head coach. View the original article to see embedded media. After the...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics Opening Night Win vs. Sixers
After James Harden controlled the pace of play for much of the first quarter, the Celtics guarded him tighter, limited him to one free throw in the final three quarters, and even though Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Boston's double teams kept him in check, too. View the original article...
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing
While the 2022-23 season has yet to kick off, it’s never too late to start talking NBA Draft. Especially for a young Thunder team that, likely just one more time, will be relying on it. After snagging three lottery talents in 2022, Oklahoma City will be looking to bolster...
The Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Sixers Opening Night Matchup
From Jayson Tatum's emphatic rejection to Jaylen Brown's thunderous throwdowns, Brown challenging Embiid at the rim, and Tatum and Brown combining for a highlight-reel sequence, here are the top-five plays from the Celtics-Sixers game on opening night. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum Thwarts Tyrese Maxey's...
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
NFL Rookie Storylines: QB Controversies, Game Winners, and First-Time Starters
We are almost one-third of the way through the NFL season (please slow down), and we saw yet another set of rookies produce remarkable contributions over the weekend. Quarterbacks are making headlines, running backs are earning their first start, and offensive and defensive players have sealed victories for their respective teams.
Giants Add Receiver Marcus Johnson to 53-man Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad to fill one of two vacancies on the 53-man roster. The two roster openings resulted from the Giants placing defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson on...
Potential Trade Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers
Projected by experts to miss the post-season entering 2022-23, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0 to start the season under coach John Tortorella. Nevertheless, they could once again become a seller by the March 3 trade deadline if they fall out of playoff contention by then. Travis Sanheim had come up...
Watch: Kyle Schwarber Destroys a Baseball as He Adds to Phillies Lead
Kyle Schwarber just hit a baseball far. Very far. 488 feet to be exact. And it increased the Philadelphia Phillies lead to 2-0. Schwarber's 488-foot shot was to left field and was Yu Darvish's second allowed home run of the evening, the first being to Bryce Harper. On the other...
Cleveland’s World Series Drought Continues, Yankees Knock Out Guardians In A.L.D.S. Game 5, 5-1
The 2022 magical season for the Cleveland Guardians has finally ended. In the fifth and decisive game in the American League Division Series, the New York Yankees knocked Cleveland out of World Series contention with a 5-1 win. Perhaps the outcome would have been different if they played Game 5...
Wheeler’s Gem Leads Phillies to Shutout Victory in NLCS Game 1
Zack Wheeler has proved to be worth every penny of the five-year, $118 million contract that he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in Dec. 2019. In three seasons with Philadelphia, the right-hander has pitched to an impressive 2.82 ERA across 437.1 innings pitched, and now, Wheeler is getting the chance to prove himself in the postseason.
