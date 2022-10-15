ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts

The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics Opening Night Win vs. Sixers

After James Harden controlled the pace of play for much of the first quarter, the Celtics guarded him tighter, limited him to one free throw in the final three quarters, and even though Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Boston's double teams kept him in check, too. View the original article...
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing

While the 2022-23 season has yet to kick off, it’s never too late to start talking NBA Draft. Especially for a young Thunder team that, likely just one more time, will be relying on it. After snagging three lottery talents in 2022, Oklahoma City will be looking to bolster...
The Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Sixers Opening Night Matchup

From Jayson Tatum's emphatic rejection to Jaylen Brown's thunderous throwdowns, Brown challenging Embiid at the rim, and Tatum and Brown combining for a highlight-reel sequence, here are the top-five plays from the Celtics-Sixers game on opening night. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum Thwarts Tyrese Maxey's...
NFL Rookie Storylines: QB Controversies, Game Winners, and First-Time Starters

We are almost one-third of the way through the NFL season (please slow down), and we saw yet another set of rookies produce remarkable contributions over the weekend. Quarterbacks are making headlines, running backs are earning their first start, and offensive and defensive players have sealed victories for their respective teams.
Giants Add Receiver Marcus Johnson to 53-man Roster

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad to fill one of two vacancies on the 53-man roster. The two roster openings resulted from the Giants placing defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson on...
Potential Trade Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers

Projected by experts to miss the post-season entering 2022-23, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0 to start the season under coach John Tortorella. Nevertheless, they could once again become a seller by the March 3 trade deadline if they fall out of playoff contention by then. Travis Sanheim had come up...
Wheeler’s Gem Leads Phillies to Shutout Victory in NLCS Game 1

Zack Wheeler has proved to be worth every penny of the five-year, $118 million contract that he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in Dec. 2019. In three seasons with Philadelphia, the right-hander has pitched to an impressive 2.82 ERA across 437.1 innings pitched, and now, Wheeler is getting the chance to prove himself in the postseason.
