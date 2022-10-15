Tampa Bay’s Best Corn Mazes

TampaBayDateNightGuide ~ Fun Ways to Celebrate Fall ~ Corn Mazes

Along with Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals, Fall Craft Beer and Foodie Events, and great Halloween Activities, (all of which are on the Fun Ways to Celebrate Fall listing) Tampa Bay’s corn mazes are a key part of Fall and Halloween fun!

So technically, much of Tampa Bay’s Corn Mazes aren’t in Tampa – at least south Tampa and Seminole Heights and just north of the downtown. Most of the corn mazes near Tampa are actually east of Tampa in Brandon, Plant City, and Polk County, or the corn mazes are north of Tampa in Spring Hill and Hernando – and even a particularly scary one in Gainesville!

But you’ve got nothing to fear (at least, for some of these Tampa corn mazes, you’ve got nothing to fear … until you arrive!)

They’re a relatively short drive from the Tampa Bay area, and they’re well worth the trip! Also, see Clearwater Corn Mazes .

So check out our list of corn mazes in Tampa and near Tampa Bay – some are more Fall Festive-fun, others are haunted and a little more intense, and some change at night! Enjoy!

Fridays – Sundays through November 14, 2022

Polk City (in Polk County, about a 40 minute drive from downtown Tampa)

This working family farm in Polk City is a classic fall favorite and sports an incredible corn maze, with hundreds of different sized pumpkins from which to choose! Corn stalks 6 to 8 feet high provide a really different vibe from the constant palm-tree feeling of Tampa Bay, and Harvest Holler’s Corn Maze is the perfect spot for all your Fall pics! Plus…their PUMPKINS! There are GIANT carving pumpkins for your next Jack-O-Lantern and assorted sizes all the way down to the most ideal of dining room table decor. Best of all, this patch makes a great place to take your fall photos so make sure to dress for the occasion. And more than just a corn maze, they also have corn hole, an authentic country store, hay rides, and prepared food for sale grown right on the farm!

$15 per person (but some discounts are offered). All attractions included.

September 24-November 3, 2022, Thurs-Sun: 11am-7pm

Clermont, FL

About an hour east of Tampa, just north from Walt Disney World is the cutest farm for the most authentic Fall feel – for friends, couples, families and kids! This year’s 7th Annual Fall Festival at Southern Hill Farms will feature a new 5-acre corn maze, u-pick sunflowers and zinnias, a pumpkin patch barn, kids zone, and more. You can even taste the yummy apple cider donuts.

October 1-November 6, 2022 (Sat/Sun and Wed-Fri)

Masaryktown (north of Tampa)

So HarvestMoon Farm is legendary – every spring they plant their corn in a unique, cool and different design, and come Fall, it’s grown into an amazing corn maze like no others! This year’s Corn Maze features a Wizard of Oz design, and past-years’ corn mazes have celebrated the Tampa Bay Lighting’s Stanley Cup victories, the Minions from Despicable Me, and more. offers five acres of nonstop fun. Work on your teamwork skills as you twist and turn your way through the farm’s 5-acre corn maze, which features a new design each year. Other activities include the pumpkin patch, petting farm and more. Couples will love the Haunted Nights and Flash Light Nights and the farm’s nighttime Flashlight Maze Haunted Trail.

General Admission: $11.95-$14.95 plus tax

Haunted Nights: $21.95 plus tax

October and November, 2022, Open weekends

Plant City, FL, East of Tampa

Keel Farms in Plant City is hosting this NEW event in Tampa Bay that will feature a four-acre corn maze for you and the kids to navigate as you find hidden clues and solve a riddle with the rooster mascot, Corky and pals. There is also a pumpkin hatch, hayrides, kids zone, and more! Stick around and enjoy some of Keel’s fruit wines, sangrias, beers, and ciders during their Harvest Days event.

Saturdays and Sundays October 1-23, 2022; 10am-5pm

Plant City, East of Tampa

This annual pumpkin patch and corn maze in Plant City, FL, about 20 minutes from downtown Tampa, features a corn maze, live music, duck races, fall games, a pumpkin patch, butterfly garden (additional charge) and more. Make it a complete date day by pairing up your visit with a stop at Keel Farms , which is a short 15-minute drive from the maze. Bring cash for the on site vendors as many don’t accept card payments.

$11 plus tax

October 15-30, 2022 on Saturdays and Sundays 9am-5pm

5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton, FL 34211

Cost: $15 ages 11 and up, children under 10 are free. $5 for parking

Make the drive south of Tampa Bay to experience the 30 th annual Pumpkin Patch Festival on select weekends in October. There will be hayrides, a petting zoo, games, pumpkin patch and more! The main attraction is the corn maze which is an additional $2 per person. Make sure to bring cash for other cool activities like a children’s train ride, Butterfly Experience, zip line and more!

October 15-30, 2022 on Saturdays and Sundays 9am-5pm

3200 River Ranch Blvd, River Ranch 33867

At Polk County’s River Ranch exists the haunted corn maze. Enjoy a thrilling day or night as you experience a not-so-happy hayride with winding trails and chilling stories, a corn maze that will have you questioning which way to turn and a pumpkin patch for those perfect fall family photos. The event is fun for all ages and Halloween-lovers at heart! Tickets are $15-30

20015 West Newberry Road Newberry, Florida – near Gainesville

The Newberry Cornfield Maze dates back almost 20 years – by day it’s a beautiful Insta-worthy stroll. But at night…beware that when darkness falls, nocturnal life awaits your every twist and turn as you try to get out escape. This immensely popular non-scary or scary Halloween farm thrills since this Florida corn maze operates as a “playful maze” during the day and transforms into a “walk of terror” full of goblins and ghouls at night! Once you’ve conquered the corn maze, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the horrifying haunted house on the premises. At the Newberry Corn Maze, activities include a Haunted Hayride, Kids Area with carnival-like games, Mechanical Bull, Bonfire, live DJ and more. In addition, a concession stand sells snacks and drinks, which makes this one haunted corn maze that really has some “meat on its bones”.

The post Tampa Bay’s Best Corn Mazes appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .

The post Tampa Bay’s Best Corn Mazes appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .