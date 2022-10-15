ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Praises Clippers as Western Conference Powerhouse

By Joey Linn
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had high praise for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers project to be one of the best teams in basketball this season, and that's something Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recognizes. When speaking about the top teams in the Western Conference following Friday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings, James mentioned the Clippers first.

"You look at the top teams in the West, you got the Clippers, you got Phoenix, you got Denver, and that's just to name a few of the teams that's gonna come out and be ready to go right from the jump because of the chemistry they've had for quite a while now," James said.

Mentioning the Clippers first, James knows they will be near the top of the Western Conference this season. That is the expectation across the league, and it stems from the roster the front office has built, and the chemistry that has already been established.

This chemistry is something that each player on the clippers has talked extensively about, with many pointing to John Wall as a key component in that. With the Lakers looking to bounce back from a disastrous season last year, LeBron knows each night in the Western Conference will be tough. With teams like the Clippers projected to be ready from the jump, the Lakers will have to be ready to match this level of intensity and execution to avoid falling behind.

