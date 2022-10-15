ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WATCH: Gretchen Whitmer rival Tudor Dixon says 'single working women' have a 'lonely life'

By Misty Severi, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Hill

The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump

Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Video shows ‘steady stream’ leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes

Donald Trump supporters reportedly started leaving the venue in large numbers just 15 minutes into his speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president held another campaign-style rally at a community college gymnasium in Warren, Michigan and spoke for about 102 minutes in total, as he repeated unproven allegations that the 2020 election was stolen and endorsed several Republican candidates for the upcoming midterms.
WARREN, MI
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Newsweek

Video Reportedly Shows Michigan Rally-Goers 'Streaming Out' as Trump Speaks

Reports have emerged alleging that attendees were consistently leaving the venue over the course of Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president spoke in Warren, Michigan, to support several candidates that he has endorsed in the upcoming midterm elections. Most prominent among these candidates is Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the gubernatorial race.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy