WATCH: Gretchen Whitmer rival Tudor Dixon says 'single working women' have a 'lonely life'

Read full article on original website
Related
New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released
Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump
Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
Video shows ‘steady stream’ leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes
Donald Trump supporters reportedly started leaving the venue in large numbers just 15 minutes into his speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president held another campaign-style rally at a community college gymnasium in Warren, Michigan and spoke for about 102 minutes in total, as he repeated unproven allegations that the 2020 election was stolen and endorsed several Republican candidates for the upcoming midterms.
J.D. Vance's Chances of Beating Tim Ryan With 6 Weeks Left to Campaign
The Ohio Senate race between Republican candidate J.D. Vance and Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is neck and neck as a new survey shows Ryan ahead by 3 percentage points, six weeks out from the November 8 election. The Spectrum News/Siena College poll of 642 likely Ohio voters conducted between September...
Hunters Discuss Killing Michigan's One-in-a-Million 'Spirit Bear'
The future of the white bear is uncertain. Speculation it has already been killed by wolves has been dismissed as unlikely by a wildlife official.
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Michigan Bill Could Mean Life in Prison for Parents or Docs Who Allow Gender Transition Treatment for Minors
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature this week could mean life in prison for any parent or doctor who "consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child." The measure—H.B. 6454—amends the state's child abuse statute to define such actions as child abuse in the first degree.
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady
As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Whitmer lead over Dixon shrinks in new survey of Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) lead over Republican Tudor Dixon in the state’s gubernatorial race has narrowed in a new poll. The Cygnal poll, which was commissioned by The White Law Firm and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, found Whitmer leading Dixon by 5 points, 49 to 44 percent.
‘Lock her up!’ chants, warnings against early voting mark Trump rally in Macomb Co.
Thirty-eight days before Michigan’s general election, former President Donald Trump and GOP allies repeated the lie to a crowd of several thousand potential Michigan voters Saturday that Democrats “cheat” in elections and allow rampant voter fraud. Despite the false claims, speakers including “MyPillow” CEO Mike Lindell encouraged...
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"
(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
Smiles, nods and frequent glances: Judge believes juror, defendant are flirting during Whitmer kidnapping trial
Prosecutors voiced concerns on Wednesday over a juror who is believed to be flirting with one of the three defendants on trial for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Video Reportedly Shows Michigan Rally-Goers 'Streaming Out' as Trump Speaks
Reports have emerged alleging that attendees were consistently leaving the venue over the course of Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president spoke in Warren, Michigan, to support several candidates that he has endorsed in the upcoming midterm elections. Most prominent among these candidates is Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the gubernatorial race.
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Comments / 1