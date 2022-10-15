ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

12th Annual Pumpkin Palooza

LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston will host its 12th annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event! The event will run from noon - 4:00 p.m. on Main Street in Lewiston. This FREE fall festival is open to all ages and will feature games, crafts, costume contests, a...
Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist

Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year

OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
Pair of WSU Alum Recognized with Ferrucci Distinguished Educator Award

PULLMAN - The Washington State University College of Education has given two teachers its Ferrucci Distinguished Educator Award. Melissa Pearcy and Sarah Movius were both recognized for their outstanding K-12 science, mathematics, or technology educators. The Ferrucci Distinguished Educator Award has historically been given out once per academic year. However,...
Lewiston High School Students 'Get Smart' About Credit

LEWISTON - On Thursday, October 13, Zions Bank’s Lewiston branch manager Cari Miller and Mortgage Loan Officer Jenna Snyder visited Lewiston High School students in Mike Murphy's class to teach them about credit as part of National Get Smart About Credit Day. During their visit to LHS, Miller and...
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" with Cats and Kittens

LEWISTON - This morning, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network posted on social media hoping to find fur-ever homes for the many kittens currently in the care of Helping Hands Rescue. The organization says they are "overwhelmed with cats and kittens." The organization is hosting an adoption event today from 10am...
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…

The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte

OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
