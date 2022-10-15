Read full article on original website
Becoming "Fluent in Finance": Clarkston DECA & Clarkston GEAR UP to Host College FAFSA Night
CLARKSTON - On Wednesday, October 26, Clarkston DECA and Clarkston GEAR UP will host its Becoming "Fluent in Finance" College FAFSA Night! This event, which specifically targets Clarkston seniors and their parents, is designed to inform students of the opportunities available to them through college financial aid. During the college...
12th Annual Pumpkin Palooza
LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston will host its 12th annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event! The event will run from noon - 4:00 p.m. on Main Street in Lewiston. This FREE fall festival is open to all ages and will feature games, crafts, costume contests, a...
Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist
Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year
OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
Staff with Lewis-Clark State's TRR to Host Free Workshop for Aspiring Writers
LEWISTON - Are you an emerging writer or aspiring to be one? On Thursday, November 3, staff with Lewis-Clark State College's literary journal Talking River Review (TRR) will hold their fourth biannual writers’ workshop from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the upstairs lounge of the LC State Student Union Building/Center For Student Leadership.
Nine Percent of Idahoans Facing Food Insecurity; October is Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho
LEWISTON - October is Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho, which shines a light on the challenges for individuals and families facing hunger. This is also an opportunity to highlight and strengthen the partnerships and coalitions that work together to address hunger in Idaho. Nearly 9 percent of Idahoans – over...
Candidate Forum Planned for Saturday at Lewiston City Library
LEWISTON – The League of Women Voters of the Lewis Clark Valley and the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce are co-sponsoring a forum and a meet and greet with candidates for Idaho 2nd Judicial District as well as state legislative seats for District 6 and 7 on Saturday, Oct. 15, at noon at the Lewiston City Library.
Largest Freshman Class in Recorded History Contributes to Increased Enrollment at University of Idaho
MOSCOW - The freshman class entering University of Idaho this fall is the largest in the recorded history of the university. First-year student undergraduate enrollment at the U of I this fall is 1,951, which is a 17.8% increase over enrollment of 1,656 in fall 2021. For Fall 2022, overall...
Idaho Republican Party Holding Rally Tuesday Night Near Genesee
The Idaho Republican Party will be holding a rally for state and local candidates outside Genesee Tuesday night. The event is from 6:00 to 9:00 at The Barn at Mader Farm on Hillside Road. The Idaho GOP is traveling around the state hosting rallies this week.
Moscow's 3rd Thursday Artwalk to start on October 20th
Moscow — The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening event of the 3rd Thursday Artwalk season, to be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. 3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow features visual, culinary, literary, and performing arts at 8 locations...
Pair of WSU Alum Recognized with Ferrucci Distinguished Educator Award
PULLMAN - The Washington State University College of Education has given two teachers its Ferrucci Distinguished Educator Award. Melissa Pearcy and Sarah Movius were both recognized for their outstanding K-12 science, mathematics, or technology educators. The Ferrucci Distinguished Educator Award has historically been given out once per academic year. However,...
Lewiston High School Students 'Get Smart' About Credit
LEWISTON - On Thursday, October 13, Zions Bank’s Lewiston branch manager Cari Miller and Mortgage Loan Officer Jenna Snyder visited Lewiston High School students in Mike Murphy's class to teach them about credit as part of National Get Smart About Credit Day. During their visit to LHS, Miller and...
Less property taxes, more economic development were hot topics at Republican business breakfast
MOSCOW - Nixing property taxes and getting rid of restrictions on local economic development were the main topics of discussion at a business breakfast hosted by the Latah County Republicans in Moscow Tuesday. The aim of the breakfast event was to gather state, legislative and county Republican candidates, local business...
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" with Cats and Kittens
LEWISTON - This morning, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network posted on social media hoping to find fur-ever homes for the many kittens currently in the care of Helping Hands Rescue. The organization says they are "overwhelmed with cats and kittens." The organization is hosting an adoption event today from 10am...
IT'S FIREWOOD MAKING SEASON IN THE NEZ PERCE NATIONAL FOREST
KAMIAH - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will continue to offer free personal use firewood cutting permits in 2022. Existing permits expire December 31, 2022. Those wishing to cut firewood in 2023 need to acquire a permit from a Forest Service office on or after January 1. Permits are valid...
Emergency Waste Line Repair on 1200 Block of 21st Street Scheduled for October 18
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has hired J Russell Excavation to perform an emergency wastewater line repair on the 1200 block of 21st Street. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. According to the City, while work is being completed 21st Street will be reduced...
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…
The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
Burn ban Lifted, Controlled Burning Season Opens in Asotin County
ASOTIN - Citing cooler temperatures, increased humidity, and decreased fire danger, officials in Asotin County have lifted a burn ban that had been in place since August. The change went into effect on Monday. Asotin County Fire Marshal Karst Riggers has also issued a notice stating that Asotin County's Controlled...
Dayton High School Seniors to Have Opportunity to Earn Volunteer Hours with Columbia County Sheriff's Office
DAYTON, WA - Dayton High School seniors will now have an opportunity to earn volunteer hours working with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. In conjunction with Dayton High School ASB, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office will soon provide volunteer hours for members of the senior class. Students will have the...
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
