Statesville Record & Landmark

Rhyne keys West Iredell soccer win over Statesville

Albert Rhyne scored two goals in less than a 2-minute span, including the go-ahead tally, as West Iredell defeated Statesville 3-2 on Monday night. Rhyne scored on a header off a Bryson Derting free kick. He netted his other goal off a Taylor Gregory throw in. Kasey Mecimore also scored...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell, North Iredell reach tournament finals

KANNAPOLIS— Brooke Aeschliman registered 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces as top seed South Iredell defeated Hickory Ridge 25-18 25-11, 25-21 in the Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinals Tuesday. Kaitlyn Landis added nine kills, and Nicole Osborne served three aces. The Vikings (14-8) collected 17 assists from Kaitlyn...
STATESVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Wolves cruise on Homecoming----Football Roundup

After a series of games marked by controversy, late-game drama, and unusual twists and turns, the Lincolnton Wolves were able to breathe a bit on homecoming night at Lincolnton Memorial Stadium. Although winless West Caldwell made things interesting for at least one half of football, the Wolves maintained control throughout...
LINCOLNTON, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Gastonia, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Burns High School soccer team will have a game with Highland School of Technology on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Search for Missing Statesville Woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday. Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released. “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
SPENCER, NC
yourbigsky.com

2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
SALISBURY, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Baby in backseat during chase that reached 115 mph on I-40 in Burke, Catawba counties

HILDEBRAN — After a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 ended in a crash, deputies said they found an infant unharmed inside the vehicle. Jer’Michael Davidson, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Also charged was 20-year-old Lee Owens, of Charlotte, who was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte woman nabs $150K scratch-off from S Tryon St. 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman struck gold at a south Charlotte 7-Eleven, North Carolina Lottery announced Friday. Charlotte resident Dionyah Thompson purchased the $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street She claimed her prize on Friday, which was worth $106,516 after taxes. There are still four $150,000 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC

