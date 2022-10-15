Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rhyne keys West Iredell soccer win over Statesville
Albert Rhyne scored two goals in less than a 2-minute span, including the go-ahead tally, as West Iredell defeated Statesville 3-2 on Monday night. Rhyne scored on a header off a Bryson Derting free kick. He netted his other goal off a Taylor Gregory throw in. Kasey Mecimore also scored...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell, North Iredell reach tournament finals
KANNAPOLIS— Brooke Aeschliman registered 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces as top seed South Iredell defeated Hickory Ridge 25-18 25-11, 25-21 in the Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinals Tuesday. Kaitlyn Landis added nine kills, and Nicole Osborne served three aces. The Vikings (14-8) collected 17 assists from Kaitlyn...
lincolntimesnews.com
Wolves cruise on Homecoming----Football Roundup
After a series of games marked by controversy, late-game drama, and unusual twists and turns, the Lincolnton Wolves were able to breathe a bit on homecoming night at Lincolnton Memorial Stadium. Although winless West Caldwell made things interesting for at least one half of football, the Wolves maintained control throughout...
Salisbury's Bryan Rosado is voted North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Salisbury football player Bryan Rosado, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Rosado collected 54.36% of the state-wide vote for this honor after this center anchored an offensive line which paved the way ...
More than a dozen involved in fight at North Carolina high school homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
Gastonia, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Gastonia, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Burns High School soccer team will have a game with Highland School of Technology on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
wccbcharlotte.com
Search for Missing Statesville Woman
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday. Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released. “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We […]
Battle over South Point High School mascot name continues
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
WBTV
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
yourbigsky.com
2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home
Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Baby in backseat during chase that reached 115 mph on I-40 in Burke, Catawba counties
HILDEBRAN — After a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 ended in a crash, deputies said they found an infant unharmed inside the vehicle. Jer’Michael Davidson, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Also charged was 20-year-old Lee Owens, of Charlotte, who was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
Charlotte woman nabs $150K scratch-off from S Tryon St. 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman struck gold at a south Charlotte 7-Eleven, North Carolina Lottery announced Friday. Charlotte resident Dionyah Thompson purchased the $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street She claimed her prize on Friday, which was worth $106,516 after taxes. There are still four $150,000 […]
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry gives clearer timeline for its move from spot near Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has given a better timeline of when it will officially move. The vice chair of the foundry’s board, Roddey Dowd, said they plan to cease operations at the foundry near Uptown sometime during the third quarter of 2023. Many believe...
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
