Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops hopeful that Tayvion Robinson and Jeremy Flax play vs. Tennessee
It is the bye week for the Kentucky Wildcats football team, and they are going to use this time to try and get their players back to 100%. The injury bug has bitten the Cats hard over the last few weeks, including Will Levis being sidelined for the South Carolina game, then injuring his left shoulder against Mississippi State.
aseaofblue.com
What This Season Could Mean for John Calipari and Kentucky Basketball?
After a dissapointing upset to 15 seed, St. Peters, in last years NCAA Tournament, Kentucky will look to avenge their loss and bring home No. 9 for not only the program, but all of Big Blue Nation. Since winning thier first 38 games in the 2014-15, Kentucky has yet to...
aseaofblue.com
DeAndre Square earns weekly SEC honor
Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has been named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Wildcats’ 27-17 win over No. 16 Mississippi State. Square shared the honor with Arkansas Razorbacks safety Hudson Clark. With Kentucky leading by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Square grabbed the...
Preseason Ratings Show Toughness of Kentucky's 2022-23 Schedule
Kentucky basketball will open its season in less than three weeks, welcoming the Howard Bison to Rupp Arena on Nov. 7. It's year 14 of the John Calipari era in Lexington, and as always, the hype train is picking up steam as the Cats are once again favorites to make a deep run in the NCAA ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Kentucky HC John Calipari in Pittsburgh Watching Five Stars Maluk, Thomas
On Monday, Kentucky head coach and Moon native John Calipari returned to the Pittsburgh area to watch two young five-star prospects from the Steel City. Calipari made stops at both Imani Christian and Lincoln Park, watching Imani’s Alier Maluk and Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas. Maluk is a 6-foot-10...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky ranked No. 1 in overall KenPom rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats are weeks away from starting off the 2022-23 regular season, and the buzz surrounding this year's team is off to a fast start. “I’m really liking this team,” John Calipari told the crowd at Big Blue Madness Friday night,” and that has been the sentiment we have gotten from the UK coach since the players got on campus in June.
aseaofblue.com
Deone Walker ranks among top interior defensive lineman
Kentucky Wildcats Deone Walker has made a massive impact this season for Mark Stoops and Brad White’s defense. At times, the Wildcats’ pass rush has truly struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but a bright spot on the defensive line for the Wildcats has been Walker. The...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Ranked No. 1 in First KenPom Rankings of 2022-23 Season
The 2023 KenPom rankings were released this weekend and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats claimed the top spot. The Wildcats check in at No. 1 overall with the No. 2 adjusted offense (114.4) and No. 3 adjusted defense (84.7). 18 of the last 20 national champions have finished in the...
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: Rahsaan Lewis Edition
The Kentucky Wildcats football team has dealt with a multitude of injuries over the last few games. They’ve seen star quarterback Will Levis miss time, starting offensive linemen, starting wide receivers and key defensive pieces. One of the most recent injuries suffered was two Saturdays ago vs. South Carolina...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball ranked No. 4 in first AP Top 25 Poll
College basketball is back, and with it comes the first official top 25 poll of the new season. Today, the Associated Press Top 25 was unveiled, featuring your Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4. Only ahead of them are the Houston Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels. This also marks the 11th time Kentucky will begin a season in the top five during John Calipari’s 14 seasons in Lexington.
aseaofblue.com
Coordinators and players discuss Cats’ win over Mississippi State
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a huge victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Lexington on Saturday after dropping back-to-back games. The game had many highlights and exciting moments. With that being said, myself and other media members caught up the coordinators and the players who made some of those...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Tennessee time and TV channel
The SEC has announced the start times and TV channels for the Week 9 slate, which takes place Saturday, October 29th. The biggest game of the day will feature the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats on the road to face the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, which will take place at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Kentucky won the last time these two SEC East rivals played at Neyland Stadium during the 2020 season.
Kentucky by Heart: Standout pitcher Will Brian rides success from EKU walk-on to the New York Yankees
The path for the next great New York Yankee relief pitcher just might run through an unlikely place, the community around Brandenburg, Kentucky. That’s because Will Brian, a 23-year-old lefthander raised there, was drafted by the Yankees this summer after finishing his career in Richmond as an EKU shut-down closing reliever and winning national recognition in doing so.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football bowl projection roundup Week 8
Following two straight losses, the Kentucky Wildcats fought to stop the bleeding and picked up a much-needed victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Now they enter a well-timed bye week and will try to get several key players back to 100%. Following the bye, Kentucky will face off...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky AP High School Football Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
wcluradio.com
Evadine (White) Abney
Mrs. Evadine (White) Abney, passed from this life on her 95th birthday, October 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky surrounded by family. She was born on October 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Harlie and Mae Leona (Crabtree) White. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1946 and married William “Bill” Abney shortly after. She retired from Red Kap Industries in the 80s, and after retiring from Red Kap, she went on to work as an instructional aide at TES. She was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
fox56news.com
Golden Alert canceled for missing 64-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Golden Alert for Danny Brown has been canceled. Authorities said he has been located. A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, was last seen at some point in the morning on Saturday when he left Albany...
fox56news.com
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
Comments / 1