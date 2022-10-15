Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Man seriously wounded during Calhoun community shooting, JCSD seeking suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult man seriously wounded. Initial 911 callers reported an active shooting with multiple people shot. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and...
WLBT
Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer was seriously injured and his K-9 was also hurt after a car accident in Hattiesburg. Zachery Rodney and his K-9, “Gurly,” were training on Friday when the accident happened. Rodney was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson due to his injuries,...
WDAM-TV
‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week. The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.
impact601.com
Overnight shooting leaves one adult male seriously wounded
The Jones County Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult male seriously wounded. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and off-duty deputies and investigators responded to the scene. Initial 911 callers reported active shooting with multiple people shot. At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.
WDAM-TV
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
WDAM-TV
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night. Hattiesburg police said they received a call about a pedestrian being being hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of U.S. 49, just north of West Seventh Street.
Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
WDAM-TV
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
WLBT
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Lake High School senior and football star. Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. A 13-year-old was also shot and taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not life threatening. According...
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
WDAM-TV
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Neely resident was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 in Perry County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Darby Ledet was traveling east on U.S. 98 when it left the roadway. The vehicle struck a light pole after leaving the road and began to rollover.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
Lamar County residents to vote on alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County neighbors will vote whether to allow alcohol sales in the county during the November 8 general election. Pine Belt News reported the item will appear on the ballot as “State of Mississippi beer, wine and light spirits referendum.” Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, and […]
