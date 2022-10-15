Read full article on original website
Paul Rozman 7/12/1956 - 9/6/2022
Paul passed away from cancer after 7 years with the disease. He was 66 years old. He lived in Foresthill, CA but was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Daly City, California, a bay area native, he and his family moved here in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Rozman, their 3 children, Sabrina Rozman, Dean Rozman and Branden Rozman. He is also survived by his mother Mae Rozman and his 4 siblings as well. James Rozman, Rebecca Ruhlman, Beth Chlopek and Ruth Christian. He loved his family and his friends and will be missed terribly. He enjoyed bowling and prospecting for gold in his spare time.
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Troop 12 Boy Scouts of Loomis is celebrating its 90th anniversary. The event is being organized by Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner, himself a Troop 12 Eagle Scout. During the celebration, Ed Horton will be honored for his lifelong commitment to scouting. Horton is a retired Loomis fire chief and was a Troop 12 Scout in the 1950s. Scoutmaster Mike Hewitt said, "We've had 113 Eagle Scouts in Troop 12 since the beginning." Current Scouts achieving the life rank are Parker Crawford, Kelin Eagen, John Harari and Ben DalFavero.
Auburn teen rapper Wy Disquiet to debut at Veterans Hall
Auburn teenager Wyatt Hardtke, known as Wy Disquiet, is making his way into the music industry with his first live performance, scheduled this Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Veterans Memorial Hall on East Street in Auburn. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will start at 8. Blue Tree...
William and Brandon Wong among 10 Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy members that progressed in black belt status
When William Wong and his family began Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy in January 2017, he was a third-degree black belt. Now, five years later, Wong and his son, Brandon, have progressed to fifth- and fourth-degree black belts, respectively. William Wong and Brandon Wong were two of 10 Lincoln Family Taekwondo...
National suicide prevention walk draws 200-plus in Auburn
Volunteers from Placer County joined an estimated 250,000 people nationwide on Oct. 8 for the annual Out of the Darkness walk to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. There were 213 walkers registered in the event at Railhead Park in Auburn, and $12,594 was raised, Founder and Co-Chair...
Placer County DA seeks to amend charges for Auburn fentanyl death
A Fair Oaks man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of supplying fentanyl that caused an overdose death in Auburn. According to the California Office of the Attorney General, the 25-year-old victim was found in her room on Aug. 31. The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect,...
Nancy Ellen Noble 6/26/1936 - 9/24/2022
Nancy Ellen Noble of Shingle Springs has passed from our lives but not our hearts. Previously a long time resident of Folsom CA. Missed by sons Leonard (Nancy) Noble, Dave Noble, brother Eugene (Charlotte) Kendall, several grands & great-grands. Predeceased by children Ann, Dee and Anna. Since retiring Nancy enjoyed...
Meadow Vista pastor reaches No. 1 again on Christian Radio Chart
The first week of September was a week of answered prayer for recording artist LouAnn Lee. The song “Your Glory Crowns Me” reached No. 1 for the third time on the Christian Radio Chart, this time for inspirational radio. The song is dear to Lee’s heart because it was written for her youth group at her Celebration Church in Meadow Vista, where a culture of honoring God and one another is so important. Lee serves as worship, women’s and youth pastor.
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, felon arrests and battery on officer
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 4. Andrew Philip Salino, 37, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and five outside misdemeanor warrants...
Still a housing shortage so supply, demand in play
What happens when mortgage interest rates more than double — from the 3 percent range to more than 6 percent — in less than a year?. Inventory is growing and prices are softening but there’s still a housing shortage so supply and demand are still in play, Placer County Association of Realtors President Bill Evans said this week.
Roseville Comic-Con returns @the Grounds Oct. 23
Roseville’s very own Comic-Con is back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Roebbelen Event Center @the Grounds at 700 Event Center Drive. Roseville Comic-Con had its first swap meet in 2020. Event co-organizer Daniel Houck, who has also helped with popular Sacramento Comic-Con conventions for about 35 years and SacAnime for about 15 years, said that SacAnime, the umbrella convention for the Roseville and Sacramento conventions, “were looking to branch out” with this swap meet.
Fun at the Lincoln Children's Health Fair
Lincoln nonprofit organizations collaborated to host a free Children’s Health Fair last Sunday. More than 100 families from Carlin C. Coppin, First Street, Creekside Oaks and Sheridan Elementary schools gathered at Glen Edwards Middle School for free medical screenings (dental, vision and scoliosis) and free eyeglasses. Families visited 21...
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Henning explodes for more than 200 yards rushing for Zebras in win over Vikings
The Lincoln High Fighting Zebras football team picked up a crucial fourth victory on the road Friday night, taking down the Oakmont Vikings 48-0. While a number of players stepped up on the defensive end, the Zebras were led offensively by senior running back Ryan Henning, who totaled 214 yards and three touchdowns. Henning also had two tackles and served as the main kicker for kickoffs with two touchbacks.
Placer Community Development anticipates growth, requests additional positions
The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 11 received an update from the Community Development Resource Agency (CDRA) on development and needed staffing. According to CDRA Director David Kwong, Placer has 47 residential subdivisions that are being worked on. Kwong’s presentation noted 13 subdivisions are building homes now, 15 are building infrastructure and 19 will be initiating building infrastructure improvements.
