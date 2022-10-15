Read full article on original website
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
WBOC
Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
WMDT.com
Lincoln Dollar General robbery under investigation
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Lincoln. Shortly before 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road for a reported robbery. On arrival, troopers learned that two male suspects walked into the store displaying handguns, approached a female employee, and escorted them toward the cash register while demanding money. The employees reportedly complied, and the suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Monday, October 17, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-040438.
Teen Busted During Traffic Stop Following Fatal Midday Shooting In Maryland: State Police
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal midday shooting of a Maryland man over the weekend, state police announced. Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, is facing multiple murder charges for his role in the shooting of 34-year-old Kamron Michael Lewis on Saturday, Oct. 15.
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lexington Park; Multiple Injuries Reported
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has reportedly resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 18, first responders were dispatched to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Hermanville Road, for a reportedly serious crash involving three vehicles.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Gunmen Rob Dollar Store Clerk Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road in Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
WMDT.com
Greensboro man arrested on drug charges in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A Greensboro man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop late last week. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Felton Police officers on patrol stopped a vehicle that was flagged in reference to another investigation. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Jose Silva, and it was determined that he had .6 grams of cocaine on his person and drug paraphernalia items in the vehicle.
easternshorepost.com
Police investigating fatal shooting near Painter
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday near Painter. Deputies responding to a report from the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center at around 4:11 a.m. Saturday found Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, of Painter, unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells.
Man dead following shooting on Savagetown Rd. in Accomack County
According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 4:10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road.
WBOC
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Deadly Worcester County Shooting
BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a man who was charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday. 18 year-old Boris Connor of Newark, Maryland has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault along with firearms related charges. Connor appeared...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Francisco Martinez, 19 of Millsboro, DE, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred last night. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 10:34 p.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 31055 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach...
WMDT.com
Crisfield to receive USDA grant for new law enforcement vehicles
CRISFIELD, Md. – Congressman Andy Harris announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a $50,000 grant for the purchase of two hybrid Ford Interceptors for Crisfield’s Law Enforcement Department. We’re told this purchase will include additional equipment outfitted on these vehicles and will replace...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Man Dies in Ellendale Area Crash
UPDATED – 10/15/22 – 2pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in the crash as 75 year old Scott Adams of Hamburg, Pennsylvania. ==============================================================. One man is dead after a crash on Route 113 near Ellendale. Delaware State Police say a Kia rear-ended a tractor...
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Dept. celebrating 150th anniversary
47ABC – The Salisbury Fire Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary this Saturday, October 22nd. Deputy Chief Scott joined the morning team to tell us more about this major milestone. The event will begin at 10 am starting with a parade in Downtown Salisbury. The celebration includes firehouse tours,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
