Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street

MABTON, Wash. - One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can't yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
MABTON, WA
People

Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road

Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When Officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase Officers stopped the man and determined that he had a gun. According to a KPD press release, the 27...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Fundraiser reaches $58K in single night for WSP Trooper shot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A fundraiser to support a local state trooper shot while on duty raised thousands of dollars in a single night. Jenny Mayberry, the co-owner of Hot Mama's Espresso in Walla Walla, helped organize a spaghetti feed and silent auction fundraiser on Oct. 12 for Washington State Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. and his family.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday

Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School. Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave. They saw what they said was a suspicious male...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities

Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
BENTON COUNTY, WA

