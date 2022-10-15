Read full article on original website
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
MABTON, Wash. - One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can't yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Oct. 15 in Benton County. On Monday, Oct. 17, dozens gathered at Howard Amon Park for a balloon release organized by Jatzivy's friends. Kimberly Sarabia, Jatzivy's mother, said she was loved...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A young teenager is behind bars as part of an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile in the Tri-Cities on Saturday night. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers got the call to respond to the 800-block of N Volland St while patrolling the area around 9:20 p.m. PST on October 15. Dispatchers...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When police officers noticed a suspicious individual walking on the Kennewick High School campus grounds, they knew something was fishy. This was confirmed when he ran from confrontation. According to officers from the Kennewick Police Department, a patrol officer was in the area of the school on the 500-block of W 6th Ave at 12:04 a.m. on...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When Officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase Officers stopped the man and determined that he had a gun. According to a KPD press release, the 27...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man has been arrested after allegedly trespassing on the Kennewick High School campus with a firearm on Oct. 17. Just after midnight, Officers observed a 27-year-old man walking on Kennewick High School grounds on the 500 block of W. 6th Ave. in Kennewick. When officers...
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A fundraiser to support a local state trooper shot while on duty raised thousands of dollars in a single night. Jenny Mayberry, the co-owner of Hot Mama's Espresso in Walla Walla, helped organize a spaghetti feed and silent auction fundraiser on Oct. 12 for Washington State Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. and his family.
Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School. Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave. They saw what they said was a suspicious male...
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
