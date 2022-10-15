ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Community shows outpouring support for Oklahoma County deputy shot

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The community showed an outpouring of support for the Oklahoma County deputy shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns, who was shot in August, shared what has been keeping him going. He also spoke of the support from family and friends after losing his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
RadarOnline

'They Killed My Mama': Fight Between Kids Leads Mom To Fatally Stab Other Parent, Cops Say

After two kids got into a fight, one of their moms stabbed the other parent to death, Radar has learned.Last week, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal in connection to the case.On Oct. 13, deputies were called to a home on Fox Avenue around 3:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found Vanessa Wade, 29, in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. McNeal lived across the street from Wade, according to the sheriff’s office.Investigators said McNeal’s 10-year-old daughter was in a fight...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Inmates in Canadian County Jail attack two detention center officers

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates in the Canadian County Jail attacked two detention center officers. This occurred after asking for more food in the breakfast line. KOCO 5 spoke with Sheriff Chris West who said the attack happened shortly after a couple of inmates asked for more food while in the breakfast line early Sunday morning.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

