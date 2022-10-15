Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
‘I feel sorry for the officers,’ Man accused of shooting at OKC police
The Oklahoma City Police Department identified a man involved in an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
news9.com
Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man who initiated a pursuit and standoff early Tuesday morning. Dagan Oliver, 20, is in custody after a drive-by-shooting, leading police on a chase, shooting at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment complex. Oliver is facing seven complaints in all: shooting with...
KOCO
Community shows outpouring support for Oklahoma County deputy shot
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The community showed an outpouring of support for the Oklahoma County deputy shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns, who was shot in August, shared what has been keeping him going. He also spoke of the support from family and friends after losing his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
KOCO
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love
EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
'They Killed My Mama': Fight Between Kids Leads Mom To Fatally Stab Other Parent, Cops Say
After two kids got into a fight, one of their moms stabbed the other parent to death, Radar has learned.Last week, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal in connection to the case.On Oct. 13, deputies were called to a home on Fox Avenue around 3:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found Vanessa Wade, 29, in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. McNeal lived across the street from Wade, according to the sheriff’s office.Investigators said McNeal’s 10-year-old daughter was in a fight...
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side
A suspect in a stabbing and armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department Sunday afternoon. The post Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Man Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A man was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ to stand trial for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend
On Monday, a judge determined the actor will face trial for allegedly battering and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while they were in Oklahoma City in 2021.
OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody
UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody. Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested. His identity has not been released. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police...
Oklahoma Co. DA Candidates Discuss Fatal OCPD Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Stavian Rodriguez
A preliminary hearing for five Oklahoma City police officers involved in a deadly shooting was moved again on Monday morning. The officers were charged with first-degree manslaughter in March 2021 following the Nov. 2020 shooting death of 15-year-old armed robbery suspect Stavian Rodriguez. The case is also now a focal...
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
KOCO
Police shoot, kill stabbing suspect in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot and killed an armed stabbing suspect Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:25 p.m. near Southwest 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Officers found a man with a knife outside a home, and police said they gave him commands to drop the weapon.
KOCO
Suspect taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight. Police took the suspect into custody around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Now that the suspect is in custody, police have started to leave the area, but they did have a perimeter as they were trying to negotiate with him earlier.
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy speaks about recovery after shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy spoke publicly about his recovery after being shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns and his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers when the suspect Benjamin Plank opened fire on them. Swartz was shot and killed. Johns...
KOCO
Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
KOCO
Inmates in Canadian County Jail attack two detention center officers
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates in the Canadian County Jail attacked two detention center officers. This occurred after asking for more food in the breakfast line. KOCO 5 spoke with Sheriff Chris West who said the attack happened shortly after a couple of inmates asked for more food while in the breakfast line early Sunday morning.
Hours-long standoff ends in southwest Oklahoma City
One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Suspect on loose after man brutally assaulted, nearly killed in OKC parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the loose after a man was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in an Oklahoma City parking lot. Now, police are asking for help in identifying who may have done this. The report says a man was found beaten so badly in a parking lot that the people who found him didn’t think he was alive.
Comments / 2