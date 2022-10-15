Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RVA Bacon Festival returns to Richmond’s 17th Street Market this Sunday
The RVA Bacon Festival is this weekend and will take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23.
Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond
Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Richmond townhouse transformed into shelter for homeless LGBT young adults
The townhouse is just one of a few dozen identical units at the eastern edge of Richmond's Oakwood neighborhood. But unlike many of the other aging units on this block, the two-story brick-and-vinyl home isn't being snapped up by investors for renovation -- it's being turned into housing for homeless youth.
City of Petersburg to host citywide cleanup
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg is planning to give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted junk such as trash, appliances or other bulky items that are no longer needed. Accepted items include household trash, furniture, white appliances, carpet, food waste, grass, leaves, or brush. Prohibited...
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
Force behind Richmond Restaurant Week to open new Acacia
Aline and Dale Reitzer are best known around Richmond as the force behind the award-winning restaurant Acacia. They hope to have their Acacia location open in Libbie Mill by the end of 2022.
The Giving Heart to offer free meals on Thanksgiving day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and The Giving Heart wants to give back to the community. The Giving Heart is a non-profit organization focused on providing food, fellowship and essential items to those in need. The 18th annual Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving feast is back and all...
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times The Tobacco Company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and downtown Ashland will transform into a vintage Christmas Village to give visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Light Up the Tracks presented by Dominion Power is a six-week holiday celebration featuring a mile-long light display and special...
Kings Dominion will operate year-round starting in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular Richmond-area theme park will be open year-round starting next year. Kings Dominion announced that it will add additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March in 2023, with regular park operations continuing throughout the rest of the year. The theme park’s...
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
It’s time to ‘winterize’ your home — inside and outside
As temperatures drop and Central Virginia anticipates its first frosts of the season, homeowners are beginning to brace themselves — and their homes — for chillier weather ahead.
Why this Richmond teacher doesn’t feel safe in her classroom
"We have great teachers who really want to be there, but they cannot take the pressure and anxiety and the overwhelming [feeling] of everything that happens in the school day," Jones said. "We have to do something right now for the kids in the building right now."
‘We’re failing’: Richmond won’t open cold weather shelter until at least mid-November
The city won't have a new seasonal shelter ready until at least mid-November, a reality that led a councilwoman to say Richmond is "failing."
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Richmond on Feb. 14
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will be stopping in Richmond early next year. The comedian will perform at the Altria Theater as part of his “2023 and Me” tour on Feb. 14, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on...
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
Richmond in Pictures
Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
New study finds casino would be profitable in both Richmond and Petersburg
A state-sponsored study found a casino resort to be viable in the city of Petersburg on its own, but also found the Petersburg project would be profitable if Richmond built a casino too.
REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit
A new study found competing casino proposals in Petersburg and Richmond could coexist while remaining profitable but, so far, local leaders are rejecting that idea.
Why these 'sweet, inquisitive and curious' llamas were in Chesterfield
The public was invited to a meet-and-greet with a herd of "sweet, inquisitive and curious" llamas outside a Chesterfield hotel Saturday afternoon.
