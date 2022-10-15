ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The hell with it': Elon Musk tweets SpaceX will 'keep funding Ukraine govt for free' amid Starlink controversy

By Ashley Capoot, @ashleycapoot
CNBC
 3 days ago
Diane Lanigan Kelser
3d ago

Thank you Elon! Best gift given to the world, helping to liberate Ukraine 🇺🇦 Many will remember this gift to the end of time....I pray it is part of the ultimate restoration of Ukraine! Thank you 😊

Michael Lynn Vinton
3d ago

They donated equipment not indefinite service. Someone needs to cover the cost 400 million is only a miniscule amount compared to the billions already being spent. The request is not unreasonable.

Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

Where are all those Billionaire democrats like Soros, Gates,Zuckerberg that could spare a few billions like Elon has to help the people of Ukraine stay alive and with their families

