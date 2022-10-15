ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hollywood Hills home broken into by burglars

By Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFMpu_0iaUNbmX00
Megan Thee Stallion opensedfor Future and Meek Mill at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Sept. 23, 2019. Her Hollywood Hills home was burglarized Thursday. [ JAY CRIDLIN | Tampa Bay Times ]

LOS ANGELES — Authorities are investigating a break-in at rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s Hollywood Hills home, where thieves made off with items worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The burglary — first reported by TMZ — occurred sometime Thursday night, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times. The burglars were recorded on security video, the source said, and preliminary estimates indicate they made off with more than $300,000 in jewels, cash and other valuables.

Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — appeared to reference the break-in Friday afternoon, writing on Twitter that “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”

Stallion is in New York City for an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” Her agent and attorney did not immediately reply to requests for further comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
81K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy