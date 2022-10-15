ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Multiple People Injured At Warehouse Party Shooting In Worcester: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Worcester Police responded to the shooting at a warehouse at 88 Webster Street early Saturday morning Photo Credit: Worcester Police on Facebook/Google Maps

Worcester Police are investigating after several people were injured in an overnight shooting at a warehouse.

Police responded to a report of a shooting victim at a warehouse at 88 Webster Street around 3:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, Worcester Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Shortly after, officers found five more shooting victims, Boston25 reports. They were all taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Authorities believe the shooting happened after a party at the same place, Boston25 reports. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651.

