Louisville, KY

Authorities recover a body from the Ohio River

By Breya Jones
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPpvm_0iaUN6hN00 Louisville firefighters retrieved a body from the Ohio River Saturday morning.

The body was recovered after a call to MetroSafe reported it near the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a news release the homicide unit is waiting for an autopsy to determine details such as the cause of death and gender.

She said authorities are not releasing additional detail before they get the autopsy report.

