Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Dallas forward Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the Year
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira has been named Major League Soccer's Young Player of the Year. Ferreira had 18 goals this season to match the franchise record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history.
Citrus County Chronicle
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton, parked to the right...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for '23-24 season
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
Citrus County Chronicle
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve, Houston’s diminutive superstar, has long been a postseason powerhouse. But Altuve has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began. The Astros hope he finds his stroke when they return to the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and host the New York Yankees in Game 1 Wednesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117
BOSTON (AP) — A scandal off the court cast a shadow over the Boston Celtics entering the preseason. On the court, they opened the regular season looking like a team still very much capable of contending for a championship.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Walker retires after 14 NFL seasons with Niners, Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delanie Walker knew his broken ankle was bad when he didn't feel any pain while on the field in Miami. Not because of shock. The nerve-endings had been severed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Broncos drag prime-time scoring to lowest mark in 16 years
The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. From the more than 100 minutes of game action without a touchdown on Thursday nights to the recent Monday night slog between the Chargers and Broncos, teams playing on the NFL's biggest stage have struggled to score points.
Citrus County Chronicle
Harper, Schwarber HR as Wheeler, Phils top Pads to open NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit another postseason home run — no surprise there — and then Kyle Schwarber topped him by launching a shot that amazed even his teammates. Harper hit his fourth homer this postseason and Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive that carried...
Citrus County Chronicle
Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the requirements of his settlement with the league to this point after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct...
Comments / 0