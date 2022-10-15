Read full article on original website
Kenyetta Riley
3d ago
I'm not going to lie , If the situation was "Vice-versa" The man would have had his identity not hidden. I guess to each is own... and personally I think the identity should be revealed.
Reply(2)
8
Eye4Eye
3d ago
Very nice neighborhood…Sad shame…These folks need Mental Health…Why is everyone so angry…Like was it worth it??? Too late for sorry!!!
Reply
7
Kim Edwards
3d ago
May he R.I.P. 💔 Abuse is never okay. If it wasn't self defense, I wonder if you could have run out the door to call the police. 🤔
Reply
5
Related
fox29.com
Police looking for 4 suspects after man left critical in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot at multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. Reports of gunshots were called into police on the 3200 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The 34-year-old man was later found to be the victim...
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia shooting suspect fires into crowd, misses mom and infant
Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting on a crowded Philadelphia sidewalk last week. Amazingly, no one was injured in the incident.
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
fox29.com
Police: Man robs Wynnefield Xfinity store, gets away with thousands of dollars
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a Philadelphia Xfinity store. According to police, the robbery occurred on October 9 at 11:15 a.m. at the Xfinity store on City Avenue. Authorities say the suspect walked into...
fox29.com
Police: Suspects sought after man was caught recording a woman inside a Marshall's bathroom in Moorestown
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - Moorestown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with an invasion of privacy offense at a Marshalls store last month. On Sunday, September 25, at around 3 p.m., police say a man was captured on surveillance video sneaking into the...
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
fox29.com
Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week. The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.
Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old suspect surrenders to Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say the 15-year-old wanted in connection to the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School surrendered on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore announced Troy Fletcher was taken into custody on Twitter. Fletcher is charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage last month. Police identified Fletcher as the 4th suspect wanted in the shooting last week. Two suspects, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones have been arrested. They are both charged with murder and other related charges. Police said last week that a receipt for ammunition was recovered from the SUV used to flee the area of the shooting and tied Bivins to the crime. He is a convicted felon and is ineligible to purchase ammunition. The getaway vehicle that was recovered also tied another teen to the crime. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, is still wanted by police for his role in the deadly shooting. He has also been charged with murder and other related offenses.You can help police by calling with information. The number is 215-686-TIPS. A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
fox29.com
Roxborough shooting: 15-year-old suspect linked to deadly shooting turns himself in, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say a teenage suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School surrendered to police on Monday. Troy Fletcher, 15, had a lawyer present when he turned himself into homicide detectives on multiple charges, according to police. Fletcher is facing several charges,...
fox29.com
One year after shooting, 17-year-old thanks St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children staff that saved his life
PHILADELPHIA - After an emotional reunion at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, Ivan Cuevas assured the doctor that saved his life that he did not go ziplining, as she requested. That’s on the short list of things the soon-to-be 18-year-old has to hold off on, for now. And, one...
fox29.com
Police release photo of suspected vehicle after man, 62, killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A driver is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section, and now police say they have the vehicle on camera. The 62-year-old victim was crossing Verree Road near Rhawn Street when he was hit by a speeding vehicle Friday night, according to police. Police say...
Woman dies in North Philadelphia house fire
A woman was found dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
fox29.com
Arrests made after priest carjacked while unloading wheelchair in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 64-year-old became the victim of a brazen carjacking on the streets of Kensington Sunday night, and now police say an investigation has led to arrests. The man was trying to get his wheelchair out of his trunk when four suspects rushed him on the 2100 block of East Somerset Street.
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
CBS News
Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a priest was carjacked in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2100 block East Somerset Street around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013...
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
fox29.com
Video: Man shot three times during attempted robbery in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended in gunshots in Kensington. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street. Officials say a 30-year-old man was shot three times in his lower back and hip during an...
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
1 dead, 2 wounded after North Philly triple shooting
A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one person dead and two others injured. An 18-year-old was shot multiple times on 11th Street near Dauphin Street. He was later pronounced dead.
Comments / 16