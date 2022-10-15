Read full article on original website
eastcobbnews.com
Candidate profile: Christine Triebsch, Cobb Commission District 3
When she first ran for the Georgia Senate in a special election in 2017, Christine Triebsch offered herself as a Democratic voice in a district in East Cobb that has been strongly Republican. She’s running for similar reasons for the District 3 seat on the Cobb Board of Commissioners against...
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
Newnan Times-Herald
Incumbents are MIA for debates
Several debates were held last week for races in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Georgia House of Representatives. The debates were held at the Central Education Center in Newnan and were hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, with support from the Hedera Foundation, in an effort to help educate local voters before Georgia’s November 8 general and special elections.
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
A complaint to state officials alleges David Chastain violated campaign finance laws in multiple ways.
As Georgians get set to vote, here’s how one county is combating shortages of poll workers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 131,000 Georgians cast ballots on Monday in the midterm election, setting a record. This comes as many voting precincts are dealing with shortages of poll workers. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston went inside one of Cobb County’s training...
wgxa.tv
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
fox5atlanta.com
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters
ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
How to vote early in Cobb County
Advance Voting for the November general election starts Monday, Oct. 17, at a dozen locations in Cobb County. A 13th location will open for one week, and voting will be available on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Elections Main Office. Voters can click this link for a complete list of...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Chamber’s Northwest Cobb Area Council to present panel of state of the area
The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release about the Chamber’s Northwest Cobb Area Council’s final meeting of the years, where members and guests will get updates on the state of the area:. “ATLANTA (October 14, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber for the final Northwest Cobb Area...
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract
The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
1 mistake triggers code red alert at 11 schools in Cobb County school district
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Last week a false code red alert sent 11 local schools into lockdown, and had children calling their parents — fearing they were in the middle of a school shooting. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned how Cobb County Schools is...
Grant to assist hiring and retaining teachers in Gwinnett County
Georgia Gwinnett College will use grant funds to support its teacher pipeline to Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
