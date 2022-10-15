ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

eastcobbnews.com

Candidate profile: Christine Triebsch, Cobb Commission District 3

When she first ran for the Georgia Senate in a special election in 2017, Christine Triebsch offered herself as a Democratic voice in a district in East Cobb that has been strongly Republican. She’s running for similar reasons for the District 3 seat on the Cobb Board of Commissioners against...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Incumbents are MIA for debates

Several debates were held last week for races in the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Georgia House of Representatives. The debates were held at the Central Education Center in Newnan and were hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber, with support from the Hedera Foundation, in an effort to help educate local voters before Georgia’s November 8 general and special elections.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate

ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters

ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

How to vote early in Cobb County

Advance Voting for the November general election starts Monday, Oct. 17, at a dozen locations in Cobb County. A 13th location will open for one week, and voting will be available on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Elections Main Office. Voters can click this link for a complete list of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton

If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
CARROLLTON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract

The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

