Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives slammed Georgia gubernatorial debate moderator Chuck Williams for his "fan service" opening question to Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.
This Black governor-in-waiting is facing Obama-level expectations
Maryland’s Wes Moore could be the only Black governor in the country next year. A lot of hopes — and scrutiny — will come along with it.
Fetterman’s doctor says he’s recovering well from May stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s fitness to serve.
Harris hires new speechwriter, third since beginning of administration: report
Vice President Harris hired Dave Cavell to be her new chief speechwriter, the third person to hold that position since February, following Kate Childs Graham and Meghan Groob.
