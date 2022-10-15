Read full article on original website
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motoristhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
mocomotive.com
All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound shut down at Lake Woodlands due to 18-wheeler crash, Transtar says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound at Lake Woodlands are shut down following an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County Tuesday, TranStar reported. Officials did not immediately provide details on how the crash occurred. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the area…
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE WANTED HARRIS COUNTY ROBBERY SUSPECT OFF THE STREETS
Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggrav…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-5-deputies-take-wanted-harris-county-robbery-suspect-off-the-streets/
mocomotive.com
BRUSH FIRES BREAK OUT AGAIN TODAY
Humidity levels are dropping and people continue to burn. EMCFDand NMCFD is now on the scene of a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to the woods at Lewis Road and Midline in East Montgomery County. Please do not burn today…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/brush-fires-break-out-again-today/
mocomotive.com
Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including Old Conroe Road improvements
Recommendations in the Precinct 2 mobility study include extending Old Conroe Road from where it dead ends north of FM 1488. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Shooting at a Night Club in Splendora
MCTXSheriff Investigates Shooting at a Night Club in Splendora. On October 16th, 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in…
Four families without homes after fire destroys apartments in northwest Houston, HFD says
Residents at the apartment complex attempted to extinguish the fire with buckets and water hoses before HFD arrived.
mocomotive.com
CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM
At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-sends-family-of-five-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-truck-runs-red-light-striking-them/
CORRECTION: Skull remains unidentified months after landscaping crew found it along Highway 225
In August, a worker made a gruesome discovery while cutting down a tree as landscaping crews were clearing the growth along the highway.
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting at Night Club in Splendora
SPLENDORA, TX — On October 16th , 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/18/22
IN SHELTER – A373900. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/18/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-18-22/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle from Shooting at Night Club in Splendora
On October 16th, 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.
fox29.com
16-year-old twins escape from Tomball home allegedly handcuffed, leads to Amber Alert for 5 children
CYPRESS, Texas - A regional Amber Alert for five missing children out of Tomball has been lifted. According to deputies, the two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell, were captured by the Louisiana State Police around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said the children were found at a relatives house and...
12newsnow.com
Five dead, several injured after Saturday night crash near Houston
Four of five people in a car were thrown from it. Several died at the scene.
Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998
Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
onscene.tv
Church Struck By Lightning, Causing Collapse | Sugar Land
10.13.2022 | 8:14 PM | SUGAR LAND – Caller stated, lightning struck the church causing the siding of the wall to collapse. There was no one at the church and no injuries were reported. All info per scanner traffic. Brick is seen spread out over parts of the parking lot. An outdoor staircase has been destroyed by the falling debris. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Kountze woman killed in head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County on Tuesday
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left a Kountze woman dead on Tuesday. Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze, died at the scene of the wreck which happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on...
