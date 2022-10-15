ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, TX

mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE WANTED HARRIS COUNTY ROBBERY SUSPECT OFF THE STREETS

Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggrav…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-5-deputies-take-wanted-harris-county-robbery-suspect-off-the-streets/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

BRUSH FIRES BREAK OUT AGAIN TODAY

Humidity levels are dropping and people continue to burn. EMCFDand NMCFD is now on the scene of a controlled burn that got out of control and spread to the woods at Lewis Road and Midline in East Montgomery County. Please do not burn today…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/brush-fires-break-out-again-today/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including Old Conroe Road improvements

Recommendations in the Precinct 2 mobility study include extending Old Conroe Road from where it dead ends north of FM 1488. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Shooting at a Night Club in Splendora

MCTXSheriff Investigates Shooting at a Night Club in Splendora. On October 16th, 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in…
SPLENDORA, TX
mocomotive.com

CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM

At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-sends-family-of-five-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-truck-runs-red-light-striking-them/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
onscene.tv

Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX

10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
PEARLAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/18/22

IN SHELTER – A373900. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/18/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-18-22/
Community Impact Houston

Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998

Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
onscene.tv

Church Struck By Lightning, Causing Collapse | Sugar Land

10.13.2022 | 8:14 PM | SUGAR LAND – Caller stated, lightning struck the church causing the siding of the wall to collapse. There was no one at the church and no injuries were reported. All info per scanner traffic. Brick is seen spread out over parts of the parking lot. An outdoor staircase has been destroyed by the falling debris. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SUGAR LAND, TX

