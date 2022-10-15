FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
Warehouse District shooting sends man to hospital
Two subjects arrested in Jefferson Parish after stealing a vehicle from Orleans
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
WANTED: CBD armed robbery suspect
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
Deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle
Woman fatally shot in Harvey; deputies investigating
Car burglaries and thefts, common and dangerous. See some recent ones
Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says
Teen shot multiple times on Chef Menteur and America Street Sunday night
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
Tremé neighbors remain vigilant as crime problems arise
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0