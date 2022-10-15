ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman fatally shot in Harvey; deputies investigating

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Harvey late Tuesday (Oct. 18) night, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies were called by a local hospital after a woman arrived in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She...
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says

A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
kalb.com

Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics. Andrea...
PINEVILLE, LA
wgno.com

Tremé neighbors remain vigilant as crime problems arise

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Times have been tough for trumpeter Kermit Ruffins and his bar, “The Mother-In-Law Lounge” in the Treme. In recent months there have been shootings in the neighborhood, and Kermit’s girlfriend, Harmonese Pleasant was even shot accidentally by stray bullets. Just this weekend, even...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
