WTAP
Sisters Health Foundation celebrates 25 year anniversary
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - the Sisters Health Foundation celebrated its 25 anniversary at WVUP on Tuesday. Several of Wood county’s non-profits were there to help them celebrate. The foundation serves 11 counties in the Mid-Ohio Valley including Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties in West...
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. to hold volunteer reception center training Oct. 18
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is holding a free training class for people that can save lives. The health department will be holding a volunteer reception center training class this Tuesday. The class teaches what to do when a disaster strikes. Health department public information officer,...
WTAP
Wheelhouse dedicated in Mountwood Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon a wheelhouse was dedicated in Mountwood park. The wheelhouse stood outside in the elements for years until Mike Naylor donated funding in order to preserve the wheel. The wheel is now placed in a shed, the wheel is still viewable to anyone that travels...
WTAP
Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Putnam Street mural has received two Ohio awards. The mural that was done in 2021 has received recognition from Heritage Ohio. The mural won the ‘Best Ohio Main Street Committee Project’. Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that the mural brings...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
WTAP
County Commission: 10/17/2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today in county commission a proclamation was read before the commissioners about domestic violence awareness month. This proclamation was read for Wood county to officially recognize the month. The commissioners unanimously voted to pass the proclamation. Sexual Assault response advocate, Teresa Smith, says the commissioners approval...
WTAP
Barlow VFD celebrates their 75th year of service
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Barlow VFD celebrated their 75th year of service to the community. First responders from all years came back to reflect on the time they spent serving the community and some newer members celebrated what the fire department could become. Squad Chief, Janet Seaman, thanks...
WTAP
Marietta College dedicates social justice activists plaque on campus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday, Marietta College dedicated a marker on campus to honor the social justice activists from the 1800s’. The marker now is temporary but a permanent marker will be placed on the campus in the coming months. Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Tony Mayle, says that...
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
WTAP
Marietta Dairy Queen offered free meals to first responders following plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Dairy Queen location in Marietta, Ohio, helped out first responders who responded to the fatal plane crash Tuesday morning by offering free meals. Assistant Store Leader Tamika Parker and Store Leader Maddie Dunn, say they saw the plane go down when they arrived for work.
WTAP
Wood County Schools hosts Renewal Levy informational meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Board of Education held an informational meeting Tuesday night regarding the Renewal Levy. The levy will be on the ballot in November. The informational session was held at the Wood County Technical Center. According to Wood County Schools Superintendent Christie Willis, the...
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
WTAP
WTAP to air NTSB update on plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to give an update on the fatal plane crash in Marietta Wednesday morning. The NTSB will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. near the crash site. WTAP will be airing that update on WTAP TV, WTAP.COM, and on...
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
WTAP
Vienna woman sentenced for election fraud stemming from Vienna Municipal Election
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County woman has been sentenced for election fraud that stemmed from the Vienna Municipal Election. According to a new release from the Office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Kathryn Nestor of Vienna, on August 29, appeared before Wood County Magistrate Court and entered a plea of no contest to the misdemeanor charge of False Swearing in violation of West Virginia Election Code 393.
WTAP
Local poll workers prepare for election day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As midterm elections get closer, preparation is underway. Local poll workers are being trained for election day throughout this week. The trainees are integral to our elections. At training sessions they learn about election laws, how to make sure voters are eligible, how to work the equipment, and more, according to Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes.
WTAP
Obituary: DeVolld, Carrel D.
Carrel D. DeVolld age 67, of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born March 6, 1955 in Marietta a son of Imogene Carrel DeVolld of Caldwell and the late Donald Lee DeVolld. He was a graduate of the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
