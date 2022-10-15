ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Sisters Health Foundation celebrates 25 year anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - the Sisters Health Foundation celebrated its 25 anniversary at WVUP on Tuesday. Several of Wood county’s non-profits were there to help them celebrate. The foundation serves 11 counties in the Mid-Ohio Valley including Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties in West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wheelhouse dedicated in Mountwood Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon a wheelhouse was dedicated in Mountwood park. The wheelhouse stood outside in the elements for years until Mike Naylor donated funding in order to preserve the wheel. The wheel is now placed in a shed, the wheel is still viewable to anyone that travels...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Putnam Street mural has received two Ohio awards. The mural that was done in 2021 has received recognition from Heritage Ohio. The mural won the ‘Best Ohio Main Street Committee Project’. Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that the mural brings...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

County Commission: 10/17/2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today in county commission a proclamation was read before the commissioners about domestic violence awareness month. This proclamation was read for Wood county to officially recognize the month. The commissioners unanimously voted to pass the proclamation. Sexual Assault response advocate, Teresa Smith, says the commissioners approval...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Barlow VFD celebrates their 75th year of service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Barlow VFD celebrated their 75th year of service to the community. First responders from all years came back to reflect on the time they spent serving the community and some newer members celebrated what the fire department could become. Squad Chief, Janet Seaman, thanks...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta College dedicates social justice activists plaque on campus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday, Marietta College dedicated a marker on campus to honor the social justice activists from the 1800s’. The marker now is temporary but a permanent marker will be placed on the campus in the coming months. Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Tony Mayle, says that...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Wood County Schools hosts Renewal Levy informational meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Board of Education held an informational meeting Tuesday night regarding the Renewal Levy. The levy will be on the ballot in November. The informational session was held at the Wood County Technical Center. According to Wood County Schools Superintendent Christie Willis, the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

WTAP to air NTSB update on plane crash

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to give an update on the fatal plane crash in Marietta Wednesday morning. The NTSB will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. near the crash site. WTAP will be airing that update on WTAP TV, WTAP.COM, and on...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Vienna woman sentenced for election fraud stemming from Vienna Municipal Election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County woman has been sentenced for election fraud that stemmed from the Vienna Municipal Election. According to a new release from the Office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Kathryn Nestor of Vienna, on August 29, appeared before Wood County Magistrate Court and entered a plea of no contest to the misdemeanor charge of False Swearing in violation of West Virginia Election Code 393.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Local poll workers prepare for election day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As midterm elections get closer, preparation is underway. Local poll workers are being trained for election day throughout this week. The trainees are integral to our elections. At training sessions they learn about election laws, how to make sure voters are eligible, how to work the equipment, and more, according to Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: DeVolld, Carrel D.

Carrel D. DeVolld age 67, of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born March 6, 1955 in Marietta a son of Imogene Carrel DeVolld of Caldwell and the late Donald Lee DeVolld. He was a graduate of the...
CALDWELL, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life

MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
MARIETTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy