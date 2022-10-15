RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Keatts knew things had to change for his sixth season at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack’s last NCAA Tournament trip came in his debut season in Raleigh. And last year marked the worst record of his head coaching career, a perilous trajectory that has put his long-term future in question in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO