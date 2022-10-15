ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
