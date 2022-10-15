Read full article on original website
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His costar and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
Rebel Wilson Spotted Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrating Their Engagement Anniversary, So She, Of Course, Had To Share Pics
Kourtney and Travis celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on October 17.
