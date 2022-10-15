Watch: Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Mike Shouhed Update at BravoCon 2022. Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members. The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.

