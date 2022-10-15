Read full article on original website
Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Update on Mike Shouhed After His Assault Case Was Dismissed
Watch: Shahs of Sunset Stars Share Mike Shouhed Update at BravoCon 2022. Mike Shouhed has nothing but love for his Shahs of Sunset cast members. The cast of the Bravo series gave an update on where they stand with their former cast mate following the dismissal of his domestic violence case exclusively with E! News at BravoCon 2022. Following his arrest in March, Mike plead not guilty to 14 criminal charges—including criminal storage of a firearm and intimidation of a witness—in July.
Rebel Wilson Catches Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Returning to Their Engagement Spot
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body" Can you aca-believe it's been a year since Kravis got engaged?. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their love by returning to where the Blink-182 musician popped the question a year ago in Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.—and the special moment was caught in real time by Rebel Wilson.
Selma Blair Makes an Emotional Surprise Exit From Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition. On this night, there wasn't a dry eye in the ballroom. The Oct. 17 episode of Dancing With the Stars brought the end of the road for the season's most inspiring performer—and one last dance. As Selma Blair, who had been...
Watch Bruce Willis Enjoy His "Magic" Summer With Wife and Daughters in Heartwarming Family Video
Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle. Summer may be over, but the magic of the season lives on. In an ultra-sweet video shared to Instagram, Emma Heming Willis shared a montage of family moments featuring husband Bruce Willis and their two young daughters, Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8.
Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. This news will make you say, "D'oh!" Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.
Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce. On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.
George Floyd's Family to Sue Kanye West for $250 Million Over Drink Champs Comments
Watch: George Floyd's Family to Sue Kanye West for $250 Million. George Floyd's family is not impressed with Kanye West's latest comments. On Oct. 15, the rapper appeared on the hip-hop podcast Drink Champs, where he seemed to suggest the cause of Floyd's death was due to fentanyl use and not by Derek Chavin, the former Minneapolis police offer who was convicted of murder.
Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Really Quit Deal or No Deal
Watch: Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit Deal or No Deal. Meghan Markle is glad her briefcase days are behind her. During the Oct. 18 episode of her Archetypes podcast, where she discussed the "bimbo" stereotype with guest Paris Hilton, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her stint as a case model on Deal or No Deal.
Here's Where Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Stand After Her Date Night With Orazio Rispo
Watch: Is Emily Ratajkowski Single? She Says... These two are keeping it casual. Amid relationship buzz between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, the model was spotted sharing a smooch with DJ Orazio Rispo on Oct. 14. So, where does Emily now stand with the Bullet Train actor? A source exclusively tells E! News, "They were never exclusive or even really dating."
Odette Annable Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Dave Annable
Watch: Tyler Henry Finds a Ghost in Dave & Odette Annable's House. Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable have welcomed their rainbow baby. The Cloverfield actress announced on social media that she gave birth to a daughter, sharing a first look at the newest addition to their family. "Please give...
Nicky Hilton Says RHOBH Has Become "Mean-Spirited" Amid Kathy Hilton Drama
Watch: Nicky Hilton Calls Real Housewives Franchise "Mean-Spirited" Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been one of the show's most dramatic yet, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild has taken notice. Especially when it comes to her mom Kathy Hilton's feud with co-star Lisa Rinna. But while some...
Brian Austin Green Shares Cute Photos of His Kids on 2nd Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess
Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Exactly two years after meeting girlfriend Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green marked the milestone day with an epic social media tribute to the Dancing With The Stars pro. "October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day,...
Real Housewives of New York City Newbie Sai De Silva Teases "New and Refreshing" Season 14
Watch: Sai De Silva REACTS to Being Part of New RHONY Cast. Bravo has a new lineup of NYC Housewives. Two days after the rebooted season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City was officially announced at BravoCon 2022, newcomer Sai De Silva gave a tease about what fans will see from her and her co-stars Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Showcase Glam Fashion Looks at Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala
UPDATE: At the Academy Museum Gala, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first-ever photos together. Spotted at a star-studded Hollywood celebration: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and after that tell-all interview. Stepping out separately, the two attended 2022 Academy Museum gala Oct. 15, and in style. Selena looked...
Shonda Rhimes and Luke Newton Examine Colin's Need to “Save Women” Ahead of Bridgerton Season 3
Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. Shonda Rhimes is sounding off on Bridgerton's perennial middle child. In the behind-the-scenes book Inside Bridgerton, Rhimes, along with her co-executive producer Betsy Beers, share some insight into Colin (Luke Newton)'s personality—and why it's taken so long for him to realize his feelings for best friend Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).
The Kardashians Sneak Peek: Kendall Jenner Explains Why People Call Her "Grandma Kenny"
Watch: Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels "Like a Grandma" - EXCLUSIVE. Everybody needs a night in every once in a while—even A-list celebrities. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Oct. 20 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is supposed to be getting ready for a night out on the town, but she's not feeling it.
Why Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Decided to "Clear Up the Rumors" With Gala Photos
Watch: Why Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Wanted to "Clear Up" Rumors. After years of rumored tension between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, the "Who Says" singer and the Rhode businesswoman—who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber—sparked a social media frenzy by posing for photos together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. Now, a source is telling E! News exclusively why Selena, 30, and Hailey, 25, decided to form a united front in spite of all the drama surrounding their personal lives.
Cheryl Burke Shares How She's Getting Closer to Her "Authentic Self" Amid Sobriety Journey
Watch: Cheryl Burke Says Court Battle Over Dog Custody Is Likely. Cheryl Burke is taking life one day at a time. The Dancing with the Stars pro, who celebrated four years of sobriety in August shared how she still growing and evolving in her journey in a lengthy, heartfelt message on Instagram.
How Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino Bonded After Bumpy Road
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. The path was not always super smooth when it came to their pursuit of happiness. Jada Pinkett-Smith reflected on the now-unbreakable bond built between her and Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino during the latest episode of Red Table Talk. (Sheree and Will—who are parents to Trey, 29—split in 1995 after three years of marriage, with Jada and Will tying the knot two years later).
