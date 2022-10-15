Read full article on original website
Related
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder
Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
New Gabby Petito video shows her 'exhausted,' 'scared' hours before her murder: body language expert
Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the newly emerged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie surveillance video from hours before the 2021 murder.
Wyoming college wrestlers injured during bear attack, left 'blood-soaked,' coach says
Two college wrestlers in Wyoming were injured during a bear attack and two others were left “blood-soaked," their coach told Fox News.
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
First lady Jill Biden gets booed at Eagles game: reports
First lady Jill Biden didn't get the warmest of welcomes when she appeared at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game.
Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered
The Baltimore Police Department is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who killed Daniel Brewer at a light rail stop.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
Brooklyn father stabbed to death on NYC subway, slashed after sticking up for cop
A 43-year-old New York City father was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn subway train after sticking up for a female police officer who was being harassed by a man.
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Protester allegedly attacks Herschel Walker with racial slur, crashes press conference on Warnock evictions
A group of protesters crashed a press conference being held by Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, with one reportedly calling him a "house n-----."
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
Virginia man arrested for shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University campus
Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested for attempted murder and other charges related to a shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University in Virginia.
Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy
Stephen Moore joined 'The Faulkner Focus' Monday to weigh in on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defending the Biden economic policies.
Newt Gingrich: It's now very clear FBI leaders went 'crazy' to protect Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden
Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" to react to charges against Igor Danchenko for false statements made to the FBI and says the top officials at the FBI have gone crazy
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Suspect in Missouri dog-collar kidnapping feared to have more victims amid court delay
Missouri kidnapping and rape suspect Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr. has had his bond hearing postponed until November in the abduction of a Kansas City woman.
Fox News
841K+
Followers
5K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0