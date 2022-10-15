ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Msroadglide Davidson
7d ago

She miss death the first time and now this May she rest I. Peace I believe the lord has a mission. For her to complete that why this happened so sorry for her family

NBC New York

Grand Jury Indicts Unlicensed Driver Allegedly Behind NYC Boy's Death

A grand jury returned a lengthy indictment this week, delivering a list of charges against the 40-year-old Queens man accused of fatally striking a 5-year-old boy and fleeing the scene before he was tracked down by police three weeks later. Xavier Carchipulla, of Astoria, was arraigned before the Queens County...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says

A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Dead Woman Found in NYC Driveway Bin; Landlord Says He's Got Key Video

A woman thought to be in her 30s was found dead in a bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island early Friday, according to police and the building's landlord. Cops got a call about the grisly discovery on Heberton Avenue in Port Richmond shortly before 6 a.m. Police said they have a tentative ID of the woman, although little about her -- or the circumstances of her death -- was known hours later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

WATCH: Man Torches NYC Restaurant Over Wrong Chicken Biryani Order, FDNY Says

New video from the FDNY shows the moments a man allegedly torched a Queens restaurant after his order -- chicken biryani, specifically -- came out wrong, authorities say. According to the fire department, the man threw a bucket of some sort of flammable liquid right onto and through the closed gate of Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on Oct. 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
HEWLETT, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street

An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument

NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

