Woman found dead inside bin outside NYC home: ‘They threw her out like trash’
A woman was found dead "inside a large bin" outside of a Staten Island home on Friday morning, New York City police said.
NBC New York
Man Wanted in Brooklyn Subway Shove Seen Charging Rider in Random Transit Attack
Police released new video overnight of Friday afternoon's frightening subway shove that saw another New Yorker injured within the city's transit system in yet another seemingly random attack. The images put out by the NYPD appear to show the perp responsible for sending a man onto the tracks at the...
NBC New York
Grand Jury Indicts Unlicensed Driver Allegedly Behind NYC Boy's Death
A grand jury returned a lengthy indictment this week, delivering a list of charges against the 40-year-old Queens man accused of fatally striking a 5-year-old boy and fleeing the scene before he was tracked down by police three weeks later. Xavier Carchipulla, of Astoria, was arraigned before the Queens County...
Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says
A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
Man killed in overnight shooting at Harlem NYCHA complex
A man in his 20s was fatally shot at a Harlem NYCHA complex early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim, whose identity police are withholding pending notification of his family, was reportedly shot around 3:10 a.m.
NBC New York
Dead Woman Found in NYC Driveway Bin; Landlord Says He's Got Key Video
A woman thought to be in her 30s was found dead in a bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island early Friday, according to police and the building's landlord. Cops got a call about the grisly discovery on Heberton Avenue in Port Richmond shortly before 6 a.m. Police said they have a tentative ID of the woman, although little about her -- or the circumstances of her death -- was known hours later.
Mom Of Dead Infant Teaneck Twin Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter
The mother of a 7-week-old Teaneck infant who was beaten to death and a twin who was critically injured three years ago this weekend has been charged in connection with the case, authorities announced. Raeshonn Corbo, a 30-year-old Englewood native who was once a promising local high school basketball player,...
NBC New York
Manhattan Mom Demands Bodycam Footage Release in Death of Son Allegedly Shot 36 Times
Joel Capellan's family is demanding to see body camera video from Sunday morning's police shooting that claimed the life of the 28-year-old Manhattan man, reportedly shot 36 times by responding officers. The Inwood man's family planned to gather outside of the 34th Precinct late Friday morning in search of answers...
Man dies at SI hospital after mystery couple drops him off with gunshot wound
The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a Staten Island hospital after having been shot in the chest on Wednesday night, authorities said.
NBC New York
WATCH: Man Torches NYC Restaurant Over Wrong Chicken Biryani Order, FDNY Says
New video from the FDNY shows the moments a man allegedly torched a Queens restaurant after his order -- chicken biryani, specifically -- came out wrong, authorities say. According to the fire department, the man threw a bucket of some sort of flammable liquid right onto and through the closed gate of Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on Oct. 2.
NBC New York
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
Man stabbed in stomach, robbed outside Queens home
The 29-year-old victim was in front of a home on 24th Street, near 23rd Avenue, in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when another man came up and knifed him.
Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
NBC New York
BMW Thief Busted After Reversing Into Cop Car, Driving Off and Hitting Another: NYPD
A 20-year-old Queens man has been arrested on a litany of charges, including assault on a police officer, grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other crimes for allegedly reversing a stolen BMW into an unmarked cop car -- and then fleeing the scene and slamming into another unmarked police vehicle, police said Friday.
85-year-old woman says she has lived with broken apartment window for months
An 85-year-old Bronx resident says she has been living with a broken apartment window for months, and that the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t fixed it despite her many complaints.
Rikers inmate dies by suicide, 17th death and 6th suicide this year: report
A 28-year-old man imprisoned at Rikers Island died early Saturday morning, according to the Department of Correction. The DOC said Erick Tavira’s cause of death is under investigation by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument
NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed
In one of the break-ins, a woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed.
News 12
Police: 3 thieves broke into separate homes; woman woke up to find one of them standing over bed
Police are searching for three thieves they say broke into homes in Toms River early Tuesday morning, and in one instance -- a woman woke up to find one of them standing over her bed, and the other -- the burglars got away with a car worth more than $100,000.
