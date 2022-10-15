Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
8-time All-Star Dwight Howard pondering retirement: ‘No teams want to allow me to play’
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is growing frustrated with a lack of interest and opportunity from teams around the NBA
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."
Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.
3 Golden State Warriors who could shock the NBA this season, including Draymond Green
It wasn’t the first time the Golden State Warriors will start a new season off an emphatic championship run. However,
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Not Suspended
The Golden State Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green for opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers
NFL world reacts to huge Kansas City Chiefs news
The Kansas City Chiefs already have one of the most dominant teams in the NFL, but based on a recent roster move involving star tight end Travis Kelce, it appears that the Super Bowl contender could be trying to make a few moves to bolster its lineup for the rest of the season.
NFL executive has shocking roughing the passer comments
The NFL world has been going crazy the past few weeks after a few exceptionally soft roughing the passer calls have had massive impacts on multiple NFL games with Tom Brady benefitting from a generous call against the Atlanta Falcons and Derek Carr getting bailed out of a strip sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. But don’t expect the NFL to rush into any changes.
Russell Wilson, Broncos panned after latest primetime disaster
Briefly during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it seemed as though the unfortunate narratives that followed the Denver Broncos for their first five games of the 2022 season would be paused for a week. But unfortunately the Broncos and their fans, the rest of the game told a much different story.
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived Kemba Walker, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him after he clears waivers.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Los Angeles Lakers
The Golden State Warriors have released their initial injury report for Tuesday’s game agains the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Why Klay's perfect Loon nickname 'means a lot' to Dubs big man
When Klay Thompson gives you a nickname, it’s almost a guarantee it will stick. Thompson dubbed Warriors center Kevon Looney the perfect moniker last season after Loon’s historic 22-rebound performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. "Kevon Looajuwon." And several months later,...
NFL world reacts as Houston Texans make major change
Even though the Houston Texans actually won their most recent game before their off week this week, the team has still been struggling mightily the past several seasons, going just 1-3-1 so far this year, 3-14 last year and 3-13 the year before. As a result, it looks like the team is making a major change at the executive level.
