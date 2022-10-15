One entertainment broker thinks that The Lord of the Rings franchise can be as big as Marvel or Star Wars. ACF Investment Bank CEO Thomas Dey was the man who shepherded the sale of the IP to Embracer Group. Speaking to Mipcom Cannes at their keynote. Deadline reports that the executive said, "I think this asset has the ability to get to [Marvel and Star Wars'] scale. Someone has just needed to have the belief that this can be as ambitious as it can be." He could be right, but viewers determine that. Apparently, the sale hinged on the idea that there were only six or so IPs on the planet that could reach these heights. Amazon's Rings of Power has reinvigorated some interest in the brand among casual fans, but it remains to be seen which projects will get the go-ahead in the early days of Embracer's ownership. They have the reins on Movies, video games, board games, merchandise, theme parks, and stage production. So, any use of the name will likely have to go through them.

3 HOURS AGO