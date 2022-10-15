Read full article on original website
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
localemagazine.com
5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day
Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
cohaitungchi.com
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
ylhsthewrangler.com
Top 5 Coffee Shops in Orange County
Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. Millions of people have a “cup of joe” as part of their daily routine. This bittersweet treat is a tasty way to bring energy levels up and a great way to start the day. Naomi Peralta (11) notes how “coffee is the first thing [she] makes when [she] gets out of bed in the morning.” It’s likely that a coffee shop can be found in every city, as it is one of the most popular drinks in America. There are countless adequate coffee shops in Orange County, but only a few are truly extraordinary. This article will cover some of the best coffee shops in Orange County.
momsla.com
The Best Spots in Los Angeles for Holiday Cookies and Treats
Ah Los Angeles…so many cookies, so many people who don’t eat them. More for us, right? Since we’re already in the thick of holiday cookie season, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack by cutting some corners. Not every gift needs to be homemade, so leave the holiday baking to the professionals and use this list as a roadmap for your cookie adventures. Here are the best spots to find holiday cookies and treats in Los Angeles.
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
Jalopnik
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
WBUR
'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California
'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California. California's water woes have led the state to look for a variety of solutions. Recycled sewage water, aka "toilet to tap," got a bad rap when it was first introduced decades ago. But experts say conservation alone can't solve the state's water problems.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Bike Paths Need to be Addressed
In the height of our local campaign season, I find one important topic that is not being addressed, yet crosses all the bubbles on the Venn diagram of major issues. That topic is bike paths. How can there be so many promises about climate action, public safety, environmental stewardship, affordability,...
Kriz: Nine Months into the Year, 6.5% of the County’s Beginning of Year Homeless Population is Already Dead with 42 New Deaths in September
Another 42 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in September. Their names are:. Chris VILLALOBOS SR. who died on Sept 1st in Orange. Robert WHORTON who died on Sept 3rd in Huntington Beach. Joel WORTH who died on Sept 4th in Newport Beach. Billy CARR JR....
Helicopter-Borne Commandos ‘Raid’ Yacht In Newport Beach Harbor For Charity
Youtube ScreencapThe intense demonstration in Newport Beach Harbor, which included remarkable helicopter flying, definitely drew a lot of attention.
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
Revolutionary ‘water batteries’ may soon power 135,000 homes in California
San Diego is looking into new ways to keep power flowing. According to reports from NPR, the San Diego Water Authority wants to use the San Vicente Reservoir to store solar energy in water batteries that can power up to 135,000 homes. The goal is to create a sustainable energy system that can keep the lights on even when the Sun has fallen from the sky.
lagunabeachindy.com
Letter: Citizens Could Help Lifeguards
A young girl, her white tennis shoes still on her feet, is pulled from the water by capable lifeguards dangling dangerously by a line from the rescue helicopter. She has died. Her family and loved ones will never hear her voice or hug her again. Her life is done. Potential lost. Can this tragedy happen again? Of course, it can. So why not improve the odds of finding lost swimmers? Most Lagunans are ready to assist, so a similar notification like Amber Alerts for lost swimmers would spread the news. People who have homes on ocean cliffs could take a look down at the sea and locate and call in the swimmer’s location. Our security teams here at Three Arch Bay could notify homeowners who are right on ocean front to take a look. More eyes looking. Other communities could do the same. I was looking from the cliff top and all I could see floating were the lobster trap floats. If these floats were bright neon it would help differentiate a swimmer’s head from a float. I hope and pray other measures can be thought of to prevent the loss of life. Our lifeguards are the best, and citizens could help.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
