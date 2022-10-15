ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
localemagazine.com

5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day

Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)

Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ylhsthewrangler.com

Top 5 Coffee Shops in Orange County

Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. Millions of people have a “cup of joe” as part of their daily routine. This bittersweet treat is a tasty way to bring energy levels up and a great way to start the day. Naomi Peralta (11) notes how “coffee is the first thing [she] makes when [she] gets out of bed in the morning.” It’s likely that a coffee shop can be found in every city, as it is one of the most popular drinks in America. There are countless adequate coffee shops in Orange County, but only a few are truly extraordinary. This article will cover some of the best coffee shops in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
momsla.com

The Best Spots in Los Angeles for Holiday Cookies and Treats

Ah Los Angeles…so many cookies, so many people who don’t eat them. More for us, right? Since we’re already in the thick of holiday cookie season, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack by cutting some corners. Not every gift needs to be homemade, so leave the holiday baking to the professionals and use this list as a roadmap for your cookie adventures. Here are the best spots to find holiday cookies and treats in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim

Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
ANAHEIM, CA
Jalopnik

How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside

Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WBUR

'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California

'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California. California's water woes have led the state to look for a variety of solutions. Recycled sewage water, aka "toilet to tap," got a bad rap when it was first introduced decades ago. But experts say conservation alone can't solve the state's water problems.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Bike Paths Need to be Addressed

In the height of our local campaign season, I find one important topic that is not being addressed, yet crosses all the bubbles on the Venn diagram of major issues. That topic is bike paths. How can there be so many promises about climate action, public safety, environmental stewardship, affordability,...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove

LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Citizens Could Help Lifeguards

A young girl, her white tennis shoes still on her feet, is pulled from the water by capable lifeguards dangling dangerously by a line from the rescue helicopter. She has died. Her family and loved ones will never hear her voice or hug her again. Her life is done. Potential lost. Can this tragedy happen again? Of course, it can. So why not improve the odds of finding lost swimmers? Most Lagunans are ready to assist, so a similar notification like Amber Alerts for lost swimmers would spread the news. People who have homes on ocean cliffs could take a look down at the sea and locate and call in the swimmer’s location. Our security teams here at Three Arch Bay could notify homeowners who are right on ocean front to take a look. More eyes looking. Other communities could do the same. I was looking from the cliff top and all I could see floating were the lobster trap floats. If these floats were bright neon it would help differentiate a swimmer’s head from a float. I hope and pray other measures can be thought of to prevent the loss of life. Our lifeguards are the best, and citizens could help.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy