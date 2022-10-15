ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Changing Our Culture initiative gets lawns mowed in Topeka

By Keith Horinek
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new initiative in Topeka, called “Changing our Culture’ is designed to improve the quality of structures and premises in Topeka, so that structures and premises violations are the exception rather than the rule. Owners are motivated to take care of properties before city departments are even called.

“We got involved because the city of Topeka gets complaints about overgrown lawns of substandard property and the issue is what do we do about it. We decided about a year and a half ago to take on the whole thing. We came up with a five year goal to only have 500 substandard properties in this town at one time,” said Karen Hiller, district 1 city council member.

“The city asked us if we would be willing to support this initiative and it fits for us so perfectly in why we are in business creating outdoor spaces. The value for us is community engagement,” said Brent Boles, Partner of Schendel Lawn and Landscape.

The City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, Shawnee County Parks and Rec and Omni Circle, announced on Saturday at Evergy Plaza that Schendel Lawn & Landscape will sponsor a celebration honoring community efforts to beautify Topeka’s neighborhoods.

The event featured a food truck, music by DJ 151 Entertainment, and several family-friendly activities. Schendel Lawn & Landscape hosted a raffle for attendees, with giveaway items, such as two new lawn mowers, and a new string trimmer. The items were donated by Schendel Lawn & Landscape, Smitty’s Lawn & Garden, and DH Lawn & Garden Equipment.


“Schendel Lawn & Landscape is proud to sponsor this year’s inaugural ‘Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance’ celebration,” said Cassidy Roberson, Schendel’s director of customer experience. “We believe that a beautiful city begins with beautiful lawns. We are excited to partner with the City of Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership to empower more families across Topeka, by giving them the tools they need to elevate their residential lawns and landscapes.”


“We are proud of the response to this program from our community,” said Karen Hiller, Topeka city council member District 1. “Our goal was to create an atmosphere where residents feel inspired to take responsibility for their properties and work together to address problems. We are thrilled to have Schendel Lawn & Landscape present this year’s end-of-season celebration. They are an incredible local business that makes our downtown landscaping the envy of communities across Kansas.”

“This truly is a game-changing initiative,” said Christina Valdivia-Alcala, city council member for District 2. “Growing up in Topeka, neighbors looked out for each other. When your neighbor struggled to keep up with their needs, they could count on you for help. This program reaches back to that legacy. I am very proud of our local partners, like Omni Circle Group, that have stepped up to offer support to our low- and moderate-income residents. It takes a community working together to truly become beautiful, and Topeka knows how to work together.”

Click here for more information on the ‘Changing our Culture’ Initiative.


