6 adults in custody, Menominee Tribal PD search warrant uncovers drugs, cash & firearms in Wisconsin home

Arizona man sentenced in central Wisconsin drug trafficking, money laundering scheme
A 31-year-old Arizona man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking and money laundering scheme in central Wisconsin communities including Wausau, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced...
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
Illinois man arraigned in deadly UP gas station crash
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Clerk confirmed that on Monday morning, the suspected driver in a deadly crash at a L’Anse gas station was arraigned. The Clerk confirms the suspect is Dawaun Johnson. MSP identified the driver on Friday as a 22-year-old man from Illinois.
Can you pass the Wisconsin driver's license test?
(FOX 9) - Wisconsin has launched an online driver's license practice test so novice drivers – and those looking to test what they remember from driver's education – can better understand the rules of the road. The Wisconsin DMV on Tuesday launched a new, online knowledge and road...
FREED: Robert Wallace Brutally Raped Victim, Set Mattress on Fire, Burning Her to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #39
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Wallace was one of them. His release was discretionary. 39th in the...
Up to 40 hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove,...
FREED: Joseph Michalkiewicz Hacked Gas Station Clerk to Death With Ax | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #38
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Joseph Michalkiewicz was one of them. His release was discretionary. 38th in the...
Minnesota man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond: court documents
A Minnesota convicted felon is accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend in Minneapolis and fired 12 shots at her on Monday in the presence of their son, according to FOX 9. Minneapolis police...
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
Wisconsin driver's license practice test; DMV launches free online
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 announced the launch of a free, new tool to help novice drivers prepare to get their driver's license. The online "Knowledge and Road Signs Practice Test," the DMV said, will help users better understand what’s...
Wisconsin's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Reminds Residents to Make Sure Auto Coverage Includes Deer Collisions
While deer-vehicle collisions occur year-round, crashes peak in October and November during the deer hunting and mating season. As the daylight hours get shorter, we also spend more time driving in the dark, increasing the chance of vehicle versus deer accidents. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 16,547 deer crashes, resulting in more than 523 injuries and 13 fatalities among Wisconsin motorists in 2021.
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M magazine scam that targeted Minnesota elderly
A Florida woman who is one of 60 people charged in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her role, accepting responsibility from defrauding thousands of Americans of $86 million of the total. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was among those involved in a...
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
