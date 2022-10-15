ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

6 adults in custody, Menominee Tribal PD search warrant uncovers drugs, cash & firearms in Wisconsin home

By Ben Newhouse
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Related
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois man arraigned in deadly UP gas station crash

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Clerk confirmed that on Monday morning, the suspected driver in a deadly crash at a L’Anse gas station was arraigned. The Clerk confirms the suspect is Dawaun Johnson. MSP identified the driver on Friday as a 22-year-old man from Illinois.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
fox9.com

Can you pass the Wisconsin driver's license test?

(FOX 9) - Wisconsin has launched an online driver's license practice test so novice drivers – and those looking to test what they remember from driver's education – can better understand the rules of the road. The Wisconsin DMV on Tuesday launched a new, online knowledge and road...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Robert Wallace Brutally Raped Victim, Set Mattress on Fire, Burning Her to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #39

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Wallace was one of them. His release was discretionary. 39th in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Up to 40 hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
LAKE MILLS, WI
WLNS

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin driver's license practice test; DMV launches free online

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 announced the launch of a free, new tool to help novice drivers prepare to get their driver's license. The online "Knowledge and Road Signs Practice Test," the DMV said, will help users better understand what’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Reminds Residents to Make Sure Auto Coverage Includes Deer Collisions

While deer-vehicle collisions occur year-round, crashes peak in October and November during the deer hunting and mating season. As the daylight hours get shorter, we also spend more time driving in the dark, increasing the chance of vehicle versus deer accidents. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 16,547 deer crashes, resulting in more than 523 injuries and 13 fatalities among Wisconsin motorists in 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet

Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy