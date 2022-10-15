Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/15/22) – Wendy Snyder in for David with Realtor Amy Kite, BMO Harris’ Josh Hermann, Elder Calderon of ComEd, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, and Mega Pros Joe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Access’s Lifting a hero is ending soon
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about their Lifting a Hero giveaway ending soon. Access is giving away a stairlift to a veteran, to register visit liftingahero.com.To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
thechicagogenius.com
Experts Warn Mariano’s Purchasing Jewel Could Put Too Much Strain on City’s Jazz Trio Population
CHICAGO — With grocery giant Kroger exploring purchasing its competitor, Albertsons, it seems likely that Kroger-owned Mariano’s will soon own Jewel-Osco. If the deal goes through, experts warn that we’re likely to see bougie changes to Jewel stores, putting even more strain on Chicago’s already stretched thin jazz trio population.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago-Area Girl Scouts Get $4.2 Million From Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
CHICAGO — MacKenzie Scott continues to turn towards Chicago to give away millions. The philanthropist has donated $4.2 million to the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, according to a news release. The donation is part of an $84.5 gift to the Girl Scouts of America, to...
WGNtv.com
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open
UPTOWN — Residents and local officials gathered Saturday afternoon to rededicate the Winthrop Family Historical Garden to honor the Black residents who fought racist segregation to make Uptown their home. The community area and garden at 4628 N. Winthrop Ave. was redesigned and renamed to recognize Black residents who...
Capt’n Nemo’s Closes Rogers Park Sub Shop After 51 Years Amid Dispute With City
ROGERS PARK — A legendary sub shop closed its original Clark Street location after its owner opted to shut down the 51-year-old business instead of paying a fine relating to his business license. Capt’n Nemo’s, 7367 N. Clark St., had its last day in business Saturday. It’s the end...
oakpark.com
Thanks to Anne and Jim
The year-end closing of The Irish Shop is a genuine loss for independent, bricks-and-mortar retail in Oak Park. This Oak Park Avenue shop has been a staple for decades. And its owners Anne and Jim August have been exemplars of active, generous, involved local business owners. They will be missed...
Chicago magazine
Where Chicago’s White Population Has Grown
The story of Chicago’s post-World War II white flight is well known. In 1950, almost every neighborhood outside the South Side Black Belt was more than 90 percent white. Within twenty years, neighborhoods such as East Garfield Park and Greater Grand Crossing were 90 percent Black. Since the 1990s,...
Forest Park Review
Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site
An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
fox32chicago.com
Preckwinkle announces return of ambulance runs at Chicago's Provident Hospital
CHICAGO - Provident Hospital in Chicago will resume ambulance runs this week. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made the announcement Tuesday morning. The hospital stopped taking ambulances 11 years ago because of budget cuts. Since then, patients have been re-directed to other hospitals nearby. Cook County Health Officials says...
letsbeardown.com
FORMER BEAR KHALIL MACK SELLS GOLD COAST CONDO FOR $7M
According to the real deal, former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sold a Gold Coast condo late last month for $6.9 million. Traded to the Los Angeles Chargers last spring after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Mack sold the condo for $50,000 more than he paid for it in March 2021.
Where can I find the best brunch spots in Chicago?
The title says it all really. In Chicago for a couple of days and my wife loves brunch. Does anybody have a fabulous recommendation for us?. Appreciate for all advice.
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/17/22: Post-pandemic recession, real estate ‘Never Befores,’ and Chicago VC investment
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Jon Hansen to talk about some real estate “Never Befores,” including the largest number of 20-somethings living at home with their parents and rents rising by 19% year over year. Segment 2: Segment 2:...
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
True-crime show will revive the case of the missing Bradley sisters
It is one of Chicago’s most notorious missing persons cases: the disappearance 21 years ago of the two Bradley sisters. Now, the family is hoping a true crime show will bring in more tips.
fox32chicago.com
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
wgnradio.com
How the real estate tax delay is impacting sellers
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd joins the show to talk about how the real estate tax delay is going to impact people looking to sell real estate. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
WGNtv.com
The List: What you don’t know about the WGN Morning News team
CHICAGO – Viewers of the WGN Morning News have gotten to know a lot about their show’s anchors over the years, but there are always some things that people don’t know. So Pat Tomasulo decided to take some time on Tuesday to give a tidbit about his co-workers to fans of the program.
Transgender doctor, whose tuberculosis research saved ‘millions,’ honored in Lakeview
Saturday marked the 10th anniversary dedication of the Legacy Walk, an outdoor LGBTQ+ history exhibit thought to be the only one of its kind. Each bronze marker commemorates the life and work of notable individuals of the LGBTQ+ community.
