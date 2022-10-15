CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the Cheyenne community are invited to Laramie County Community College to take part in its Career Fair. Come to LCCC’s ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to speak with a variety of companies throughout the state about what positions they have available. Come dressed for an interview and have your résumé ready.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO