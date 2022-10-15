Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning in effect for Cheyenne today due to high winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is under a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch today, Oct. 19, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today will be sunny with a high of 71 and north winds at 15–20 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 36 and north winds at 10–15 mph. Winds will shift to the west after midnight.
Obituaries: Smith; Lafkas; Green; Sandoval
Jared L. Smith, 42, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 12, 2022 in Cheyenne. Jared was born June 1, 1980 in Denver, Colorado, a son of Stan and Janae (Spidahl) Smith. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue: Unattended cooking causes structure fire; one left unconscious
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 14, units from Cheyenne Fire Rescue were called to the 1700 block of East 17th Street in response to a structure fire. Authorities said properly placed smoke detectors notified occupants of the apartment building to evacuate and call...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
City releases map of annexation areas in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following a City Council meeting last week, Cheyenne has released an interactive map of the areas currently in the process of being annexed in Cheyenne. This process of annexation has been spearheaded by Mayor Patrick Collins, who has made it the goal of the city to annex all county pockets that are 100% surrounded by the city.
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Community College to host Career Fair this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the Cheyenne community are invited to Laramie County Community College to take part in its Career Fair. Come to LCCC’s ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to speak with a variety of companies throughout the state about what positions they have available. Come dressed for an interview and have your résumé ready.
Tremel Ray named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced Tremel Ray, an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High School, as the Student of the Week. Ray was nominated by a selection committee for his growth over the past year. He is dedicated to the motto of “1% better every day,” which helped get him where he is today.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board seeking name change for airport fountain park area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is currently seeking signatures so that the park area around the historic airport fountain can be renamed Airport Fountain Park. Currently, the board needs 40 more signatures in order to meet the 300 needed for this renaming to be considered. The...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Joshua Eugene Smith, 40 –...
(OPINION) Letter: Cheyenne Adopt an Airman Thanksgiving program seeks willing families
Cap City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Cheyenne,. More room at your table? We...
Wyoming Cowboys basketball receives 25 votes in preseason AP Top 25 poll
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys men’s basketball team narrowly missed being ranked in the top 25 in the Associated Press’s preseason poll, according to a press release Monday from UW Athletics. UW received 25 votes in the preseason poll. Eight teams falling just outside of the...
