Boston police have identified one of the victims that was fatally shot on Sunday in a triple shooting in Dorchester. Around 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 17, Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. However, when officers arrived at the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan who police say was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO