MassLive.com

Police ID Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, as victim of weekend triple shooting

Boston police have identified one of the victims that was fatally shot on Sunday in a triple shooting in Dorchester. Around 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 17, Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. However, when officers arrived at the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan who police say was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Fire Department knocks out fire at Clement Street Apartments

The Worcester Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at the Clement Street Apartments in Worcester on Monday. Several fire units, along with Worcester police and EMS, arrived at around 2 p.m. Fire officials were not immediately available to comment on what caused the fire or how many, if any, people were evacuated from the building, or if anyone was injured.
WORCESTER, MA
Marshfield, Plympton police seen arresting people at Sysco Boston strike

While continuing their strike, Sysco Boston workers were met with a massive police presence Monday morning. Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests at the sight of the strike, outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Liam Neeson seen around Boston filming new movie ‘Thug’

Liam Neeson was seen filming his new movie ‘Thug’ in Boston this week. According to IMBD, the film ‘Thug’ stars Neeson as an aging San Pedro gangster who is trying to reconnect with his children and correct the errors of his past, but the “criminal underworld” is unwilling to let the old gangster go so quickly.
BOSTON, MA
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say

Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
BOSTON, MA
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester

Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
BOSTON, MA
Mass. POW Joseph J. Puopolo’s remains flown home for Malden burial

The remains of East Boston native U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo returned home at Boston Logan International on Tuesday. A member of C Battery, 38th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, 8th U.S. Army, Puopolo’s remains were accounted for on Aug. 23, according to a press release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit attempted to withdraw two days prior from Kunu-ri, North Korea. It was not until 1953 during Operation Big Switch that four prisoners of war said Puopolo died at Prisoner of War Camp No. 5 in February 1951.
MALDEN, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

