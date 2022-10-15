Read full article on original website
Taunton student comes home with rope burns on neck, starting investigation
Taunton school leaders are launching an independent investigation into an incident where an elementary school student came home with rope burns around her neck. The mother of the young girl who was injured claimed she was never notified beforehand. The third-party investigation will determine if any rule violations or performance...
Police ID Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, as victim of weekend triple shooting
Boston police have identified one of the victims that was fatally shot on Sunday in a triple shooting in Dorchester. Around 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 17, Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. However, when officers arrived at the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan who police say was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colonial Inn in Concord named the creepiest haunted hotel in Mass., Thrillist says
The Colonial Inn may seem like a welcoming hotel from the outside, but those staying there may be interested to learn that some of the guests inside may not be alive. Website Thrillist has compiled a list of the “creepiest, most mysterious haunted hotels in every state.” The Concord located inn was named the most haunted in Massachusetts.
Worcester firefighters find 20 pounds of fentanyl during Clement St. fire
Joseph Boucher was placed under arrest Monday after Worcester firefighters responding to a fire in a another section of his apartment building discovered 20 pounds of fentanyl in his apartment. While firefighters were at 4 Clement St extinguishing a cooking fire that had extended to the kitchen cabinets, they forced...
Clement St fire in Worcester displaces 22 people
A cooking fire has displaced 22 residents of a Worcester apartment building, according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche. The cooking fire started on the stove then extended to kitchen cabinets of a fourth floor apartment at 4 Clement St.
‘Suspicious powder’ found during Clement St fire in Worcester triggers HazMat response
Worcester firefighters discovered a “suspicious powder” while putting out a fire in an apartment building at 4 Clement St, triggering a HazMat response, according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche. The Worcester fire department was dispatched to the Clement Street Apartments around 1:45 p.m. after reports of...
Worcester Fire Department knocks out fire at Clement Street Apartments
The Worcester Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at the Clement Street Apartments in Worcester on Monday. Several fire units, along with Worcester police and EMS, arrived at around 2 p.m. Fire officials were not immediately available to comment on what caused the fire or how many, if any, people were evacuated from the building, or if anyone was injured.
Marshfield, Plympton police seen arresting people at Sysco Boston strike
While continuing their strike, Sysco Boston workers were met with a massive police presence Monday morning. Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests at the sight of the strike, outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation.
Release conditions set for man accused of faking Northeastern explosion
A federal judge in Texas barred former Northeastern University employee Jason Duhaime from contacting university workers and ordered him to pay $10,000 if he fails to appear in court as part of release conditions updated on Monday, according to court documents. Duhaime was arrested earlier this month in Texas on...
Coyotes corner dog walker in Swampscott: Here is how to protect yourself
Police issued a public warning this weekend after a Swampscott resident was cornered by a pack of coyotes while walking their dog. The Swampscott Police Department said the person phoned for help around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a large group of coyotes circled them and their dog on a residential road. The animals were not backing down, the caller told police.
Boston among some of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US, according to 2022 list
Three New England cities made the top 50 list of the “rattiest cities” in the U.S. again this year. Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities 2022 List was recently released, listing Boston, Hartford and Portland among the top 50. “Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of...
Will Worcester finally welcome chickens? City to discuss allowing them in residential areas
After months of advocacy from residents, Worcester will finally take up the issue of chickens this week. The City Council’s Economic Development Committee will discuss whether to allow chicken keeping in residential areas at its meeting Thursday evening, according to the posted agenda. Residents led by chicken owner Amanda...
Liam Neeson seen around Boston filming new movie ‘Thug’
Liam Neeson was seen filming his new movie ‘Thug’ in Boston this week. According to IMBD, the film ‘Thug’ stars Neeson as an aging San Pedro gangster who is trying to reconnect with his children and correct the errors of his past, but the “criminal underworld” is unwilling to let the old gangster go so quickly.
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say
Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester
Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
Ipswich and Salem Massachusetts homes featured on ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ on HGTV
A Massachusetts couple from Ipswich, Michelle and Peter, spent 16 years saving for a renovation in their 1800s farmhouse before they decided that it was time to make some updates. The couple reached out to farmhouse expert, Jonathan Knight of HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fixer” and New Kids On The Block, to...
RI restaurant Blackstone to open in Worcester from breakfast to late-night
A new restaurant preparing to open in Worcester’s Canal District will host guests at every time of the day, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and cocktails to late-night drinks and dancing. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is expected to open in December at 102 Green St., is...
Boston man accused of stabbing 4 in Theater District held without bail
A Boston man accused of stabbing four people during a confrontation last weekend in the city’s Theater District was held without bail during a court appearance on Monday. Daryl Diamond, 39, will return to Boston Municipal Court on Thursday for a dangerous hearing that will determine if his stay in custody is extended.
Mass. POW Joseph J. Puopolo’s remains flown home for Malden burial
The remains of East Boston native U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo returned home at Boston Logan International on Tuesday. A member of C Battery, 38th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, 8th U.S. Army, Puopolo’s remains were accounted for on Aug. 23, according to a press release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit attempted to withdraw two days prior from Kunu-ri, North Korea. It was not until 1953 during Operation Big Switch that four prisoners of war said Puopolo died at Prisoner of War Camp No. 5 in February 1951.
Flooding causes early a.m. 4-car rollover crash on I-93 in Medford
The southbound lanes of Interstate 93 were closed soon after flooding in the left lanes caused four vehicles to collide and roll over near the Mystic Valley Parkway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at 4 a.m., according to WCVB. The section of I-93 between exits 21 and 22 was closed...
