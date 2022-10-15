Read full article on original website
KYIV/MIKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law on Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed as some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault.
The European Union on Wednesday readied new sanctions on Iran over its supply of drones to Russia ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on the unmanned attacks that have caused destruction in Ukraine. But the European Union said Wednesday it had confirmed that Iran has supplied the drones to Russia.
Ukrainian troops are bearing down on the southern city, which Russia illegally annexed earlier this month even as its forces lost ground.
