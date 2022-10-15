Big crowds pack first Poquoson Seafood Festival in 3 years

POQUOSON, Va. - The Poquoson Seafood Festival is back for the first time in three years and it's a big one! 2022 marks the event's 40th anniversary.

The festival, which attracts thousands to the center of the city, was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It returned Friday and runs through Sunday, featuring seafood from several local vendors at the Farm Fresh pavilion, a fair and local artists selling merchandise.

The free event is billed as a salute to area watermen and life on the Chesapeake Bay.

Organizers tell News 3, while a lot of visitors choose to pay $10 to park, many are people who live in the nearby neighborhoods.

“We have as many walkers to the event, who are neighbors and they have big parties and they park in the yard and walk to the event," said Gretchen Gochenour, Poquoson's Assistant Director of Community Recreation.

Among the vendors featured at the event are:

Graham and Rollins Seafood

Sherri's Crabcakes

Captain Harrell's Seafood

Mr. Potato

Strawberry Street Cafe and Seafood

Greggory's Grill Specializing in Seafood

Snack Attack

Kiwanis Club of Poquoson BBQ

Leisure Time Concessions

Farm Fresh of Poquoson

American Legion of Poquoson Kettle Corn

Exchange Club of Poquoson Coffee Booth

Hammerheads Cajun Cuisine

Deep Fried Roasted Corn

MacBrand Foods & Desserts

Wild Bill's Old Fashioned Soda

Orient Bowl Chicken on a Stick

