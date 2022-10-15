ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, ID

Sun Valley Resort will host the U.S. Alpine National Championships next spring

By Steve Dent
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
Sun Valley Resort was named as the best ski resort in the west for the third consecutive year, this honor comes from the a poll filled out by the readers of Ski Magazine.

"We are incredibly excited, proud and humbled by this recognition to our knowledge it has never been done three years in a row by any ski resort," said Pete Sonntag, Sun Valley's general manger. "Our team is dialed in and we look forward to a great season."

The readers cited Sun Valley for the unmatched local vibe, the vast terrain and short lift lines, in an era where the ski industry has been so commercialized all the resorts in Idaho including Sun Valley are independently owned.

Sun Valley Resort started in 1936 and is credited with building the first chair lift, the resort hosted the U.S. Alpine National Championships in 2016 and 2018, and now they inked a deal with the U.S. Ski and Snowmobile Association to bring it back the next two years.

The best skiers in the country will make their way to Sun Valley in the beginning of April to race in Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super G competitions.

"Slalom is short turns and the quick feet, Giant Slalom is a little bit bigger turns, but still pretty fast and Super G is a true speed event," said Sonntag.

These races will be ideal at Sun Valley because of the vast terrain the long groomers that seem to go on forever on the Warm Springs side of the resort.

"It’s kind of legendary, steep, groomed terrain and it provides a pretty good challenge even for the best skiers." said Sonntag. "We are going to see a lot of high speed skiing and a lot of action."

Sun Valley will have a trio of local skiers competing as Ryder Sarchett, Jack Smith and Dasha Romanov will represent Idaho in the national championship.

Having such a big event at the end of the season will provide a big boost to the region, when we have talked to Sun Valley Resort about their awards they always tell us it's something the entire community can be proud of because they all have a part in it.

Sun Valley will start making snow next month and they usually open sometime around Thanksgiving, but that also depends on what mother nature.

