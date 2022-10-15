Read full article on original website
Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes – Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday. Arkhom Termpittayapaisith in an interview with Reuters said that a weak baht...
Poland has no ample space to hike rates, central banker Kochalski says
WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish central bank does not have ample room to increase interest rates amid an expected economic slowdown, central banker Cezary Kochalski said on Tuesday. Poland’s inflation would remain high in coming months and the first quarter of 2023 but would not exceed 20%, Kochalski told...
UK finance minister says will prioritise “help for most vulnerable” as inflation rises
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable as latest data showed that the annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September. “This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while...
U.S. Treasury’s Adeyemo heads to APEC meeting with focus on trade, ‘resilience’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Asia this week for a two-day meeting with finance ministers from the Asia-Pacific region and bilateral meetings in Thailand and Singapore, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday. Adeyemo, who has led work on U.S. sanctions over...
Saudi MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production companies as diplomatic ties thaw
RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi-owned MBC Group, the Middle East’s largest broadcaster, said on Wednesday it had signed a five-year partnership with two Turkish production houses, signalling an end to an unofficial boycott imposed on Turkey by Saudi Arabia as the two countries work to improve ties. MBC, which...
Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call. Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit, set to take place...
China expected to leave lending benchmarks unchanged this week
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is widely expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, a Reuters survey showed, although a few market watchers think authorities will step up support for the property sector. The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charge their...
Hungary on track to meet all commitments made to secure deal on EU funds -minister
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s Development Minister Tibor Navracsics said on Wednesday that informal feedback from Brussels showed that they are content with the Hungarian commitments made in order to secure a deal on European Union funds. Navracsics, who is in charge of talks with Brussels, told a conference...
U.S. government considering joint production of weapons with Taiwan -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, citing three sources. Washington wants to step up production capacity for U.S.-designed arms and speed up their transfer as part of a move to bolster deterrence toward China, Nikkei reported.
India regulator fines MakeMyTrip, Oyo for anti-competitive conduct
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined hotel-booking services MakeMyTrip Ltd and Goibibo around $27 million, and IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo $20 million for anti-competitive conduct, the regulator said in an order on Thursday. The regulator has been investigating since 2019 allegations that MakeMyTrip gives...
Holcim supports resolution with U.S. regarding legacy operations in Syria
ZURICH (Reuters) – Holcim said it supported the agreement made by Lafarge SA with the United States Department of Justice on Tuesday regarding the company’s funding of Islamic State to allow it to keep a cement plant running in Syria. A financial penalty of $778 million and a...
Drought forces Kenya’s Maasai to sell starving cattle for a pittance
ILBISIL, Kenya (Reuters) – Cows too weak to stand, with sores on their hides from lying on the ground and ribcages protruding from their sides — such is the painful sight faced by Kenya’s Maasai herders as they struggle to keep their cattle alive in a severe drought.
Exclusive-Looped in ‘line by line’, Hezbollah shows pragmatic side in Lebanon-Israel deal
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Before Lebanon’s government approved a U.S.-brokered deal settling a decades-long maritime boundary dispute with Israel, the powerful Hezbollah had scrutinized the final draft line by line and given a crucial nod of acceptance. Branded a terrorist group by Washington and a sworn enemy of Israel,...
Colombia congress approves 2023 budget bill, increasing funding for social programs
Bogota (Reuters) – Colombia’s congress on Tuesday approved an $85.5 billion budget for 2023, increasing spending for education, health and agriculture amid promises by leftist President Gustavo Petro to increase support for social programs. The 405.6 trillion peso figure for the bill – the highest budget in the...
EU countries at odds over how to tackle energy crisis
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Croatia and Lithuania want a wholesale gas cap, Slovenia advocates a ceiling on liquefied gas only, while Finland and Slovakia disagree on direct subsidies, the countries said on Tuesday as the European Union grapples with an energy crunch. Germany – the bloc’s biggest economy and the...
At war for decades, Lebanon and Israel agree a rare compromise
Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a U.S.-mediated agreement ending a decades-old dispute over their maritime boundary on Tuesday, a landmark compromise between countries with a history of war. Here is a timeline of conflict between the states:. 1948. Lebanon fights alongside other Arab states against the nascent state of...
Cricket-Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts
LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India’s refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB said on Wednesday. Secretary of the Indian board Jay Shah, who also heads the Asian Cricket...
Factbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
(Reuters) – European countries are facing more strikes and protests due to high energy prices and mounting costs of living. Here are details of some industrial actions and demonstrations. FRANCE. Regional train traffic in France was cut by about half on Tuesday as several unions called a nationwide strike....
Soaring food prices push UK inflation back to 40-year high
LONDON (Reuters) -The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with the cost-of-living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said the consumer price index (CPI) increased by...
Marketmind: Back to basics – double-digit UK inflation
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With investors’ mood perking up this week, leading to a buoyant rally, UK inflation data, due on Wednesday, takes the spotlight. The reading will likely determine how hawkish the BoE gets in the near term....
