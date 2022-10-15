Read full article on original website
Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 19, 2022 The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority of the calls and emails ran […] The post Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COVID contributed to a quarter of maternal deaths in 2021, 2020: GAO
Maternal mortality rose during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the virus contributing to a quarter of all maternal deaths in 2020 and 2021. According to a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), COVID-19 caused most of the increases in maternal deaths in the last two years, causing 25 percent of them.
Biden to release 15m barrels from strategic reserve in effort to tamp down gas prices – live
Move is president’s attempt to mitigate concerns over the economy as midterms approach
