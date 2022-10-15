Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades
Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Dr. Barbara Simpson seeks Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Barbara Johnson Simpson is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Simpson’s campaign strategy for District 12 focuses on a push for academic challenge and correct placement of students within Caddo Parish....
louisianaradionetwork.com
TV ad using new “deep fake” technology targets Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins
This is a bit from a political ad that looks and sounds like Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins is being called into the principal’s office for a chewing out. “Mayor Perkins do you know why I’ve brought you down here?” ” You have a job offer?” “No”
ktalnews.com
Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term in Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 seat
The longest-serving member of the Caddo Parish School Board says she is ready to serve one last four-year term in the District 12 seat.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
bizmagsb.com
Top Story: $110M sawmill brings 500 jobs to Plain Dealing
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) and a host of regional and local collaborators joined Teal Jones Group leaders to hold a groundbreaking celebration in July at the site of the new southern yellow pine lumber plant that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Petition drive to stop adult store from opening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many organizations partnered today to give parents tips on how to protect children against social media dangers.
ktalnews.com
Chief Smith set to share 3rd quarter crime stats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will provide crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday afternoon. At a news conference on September 27, Mayor Perkins and Chief Smith shared how Shreveport was separating itself from regional trends regarding violent crime. Shreveport had no...
Natchitoches Times
CrimeStoppers pays out on five tips
CrimeStoppers is functioning and effective according to Dr. Carmella Parker who spoke at the City Council meeting Monday. Parker chairs the committee that organized the program. Natchitoches Police Dept. Cpl. John Greely is the liaison between NPD and CrimeStoppers. He said 86 tips have led to five warrants and arrests....
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s administrative offices moving to new location
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury announced that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street in Monroe, La. on October 24, 2022. According to officials, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be closed to the public starting October 24, 2022, and will reopen approximately October […]
ktalnews.com
Parents learn social media dangers at Bossier “Protecting Our Kids” forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office, the Bossier City Marshals Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Bossier Public Schools, and parents gathered Monday for an adult-only conversation about protecting children against online dangers. Stakeholders packed the Bossier...
ktalnews.com
Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment complex at Louisiana State Fairgrounds
The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
bossierpress.com
Bossier High Principal Announces Retirement
Long-time Bossier High School Principal David Thrash announced today that in light of recent health issues, he will be taking immediate medical leave until he officially retires at the end of December after a storied 40-year career in education. Thrash has held a number of positions at Bossier Schools, but...
ktalnews.com
Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked illnesses
Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday that Taylor Parker went to multiple doctors trying to get a diagnosis to confirm her claims that she had multiple sclerosis.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
KSLA
City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Salvation Army needs Red Kettle volunteers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The nationwide inflation spike has hit non-profits hard this year, and the Salvation Army of Shreveport is struggling. The non-profit’s annual Red Kettle Campaign needs public help to raise money. This year they have an online platform that makes it easier to volunteer. The...
KSLA
Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world. In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.
ktalnews.com
Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate lowest in years
Nexstar's Basil John reports.
