Gibsland, LA

NOLA.com

Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades

Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Top Story: $110M sawmill brings 500 jobs to Plain Dealing

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) and a host of regional and local collaborators joined Teal Jones Group leaders to hold a groundbreaking celebration in July at the site of the new southern yellow pine lumber plant that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
ktalnews.com

Petition drive to stop adult store from opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many organizations partnered today to give parents tips on how to protect children against social media dangers. Candidate profile: Albritton seeks re-election to …. John Albritton is seeking re-election to the Caddo Parish School Board District 11 seat. Profile: Dottie Bell seeks one last term...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Chief Smith set to share 3rd quarter crime stats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will provide crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday afternoon. At a news conference on September 27, Mayor Perkins and Chief Smith shared how Shreveport was separating itself from regional trends regarding violent crime. Shreveport had no...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

CrimeStoppers pays out on five tips

CrimeStoppers is functioning and effective according to Dr. Carmella Parker who spoke at the City Council meeting Monday. Parker chairs the committee that organized the program. Natchitoches Police Dept. Cpl. John Greely is the liaison between NPD and CrimeStoppers. He said 86 tips have led to five warrants and arrests....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own

A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Parents learn social media dangers at Bossier “Protecting Our Kids” forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office, the Bossier City Marshals Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Bossier Public Schools, and parents gathered Monday for an adult-only conversation about protecting children against online dangers. Stakeholders packed the Bossier...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier High Principal Announces Retirement

Long-time Bossier High School Principal David Thrash announced today that in light of recent health issues, he will be taking immediate medical leave until he officially retires at the end of December after a storied 40-year career in education. Thrash has held a number of positions at Bossier Schools, but...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked illnesses

Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday that Taylor Parker went to multiple doctors trying to get a diagnosis to confirm her claims that she had multiple sclerosis. Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked …. Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday that Taylor Parker went to multiple doctors...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza. A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Salvation Army needs Red Kettle volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The nationwide inflation spike has hit non-profits hard this year, and the Salvation Army of Shreveport is struggling. The non-profit’s annual Red Kettle Campaign needs public help to raise money. This year they have an online platform that makes it easier to volunteer. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate lowest in years

Veteran Affairs report shows veteran suicide rate …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter …. The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked …. Prosecutors continued...
SHREVEPORT, LA

