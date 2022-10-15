Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus’s hand. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Spooner, WI, to parents Gerald and R. Beverly (O’Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976 and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.

SPOONER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO