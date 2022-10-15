Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
Soccer: Top-seeded River Falls takes care of business in playoff opener
River Falls boys soccer coach Jacob Langer described the Wildcats’ 10-0 win over Menomonie in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Thursday night as “very business-like.”. The top-seeded Wildcats will now host No. 5 seed Tomah, who knocked off No. 4 Onalaska Thursday night, in...
River Falls Journal
Three game to watch: It’s playoff time
River Falls, New Richmond and Hudson host first round football playoff games this week. River Falls, 8-1 overall and Big Rivers Conference co-champions, received the No. 1 seed in its eight-team grouping in the Division 2 sectional and will host former Mississippi Valley Conference rival La Crosse Central (4-5) in a Level 1 playoff game. A win would keep the Wildcats at home against either No. 4 Marshfield (6-3) or No. 5 Pulaski (7-2) in a Level 2 game Oct. 28.
River Falls Journal
Area students represent in state ensembles
Ben Weaver, band, euphonium. Allie Dzioba, mixed choir, alto. Jordan Jankowski, mixed choir, alto. Benny Brinks, band, bb clarinet. Erin Whitten, mixed choir, alto. Freya Fenstermacher, mixed choir, soprano. Ava Prissel, treble choir, alto 1. Evey Thoreson, orchestra, harp. Laurel Bostrom, treble choir, soprano 1. Cecillia Schley, treble choir, soprano...
River Falls Journal
Teresa M. Dickman
Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus’s hand. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Spooner, WI, to parents Gerald and R. Beverly (O’Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976 and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.
River Falls Journal
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
River Falls Journal
School Board recap; program provides support for River Falls teachers
The River Falls School Board was given a presentation about promoting and supporting teachers in the district at its meeting on Oct. 17. The presentation was given by Assistant Principals Lisa Goihl and Taryl Graetz from River Falls High School. Goihl and Graetz created a multi-tier system support program for...
River Falls Journal
Joy Nelson
June 3, 1959 - Oct. 16, 2022. ST. PAUL, Minn. - Joy Nelson, 63, Hudson, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 16, in Regions Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Theft complaint, 11:59 a.m., 425 East Pine St. Theft complaint, 8:36 a.m., 302 South Main St. Fraud complaint, 9:50 a.m., 1457 Wildcat Court #312. Ordinance violation, 1:34 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Ordinance violation, 2:26 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Vehicle accident, 6:06 p.m., South Main Street and East Cascade Avenue. Disturbance,...
River Falls Journal
Everything you need to know about Chancellor Maria Gallo's Inauguration
On Thursday Oct. 20 University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo will inaugurated. She will serve as the 20th chancellor of the university. More information about Gallo can be found here. Before the inauguration the university is holding a "Day of Engagement" event on Oct. 19 for students, employees and...
