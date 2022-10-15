ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJCL

Georgia Southern women picked seventh in SBC preseason basketball poll

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern has been picked to finish seventh in 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Preseason Poll. The poll was voted on by the league's coaches. Georgia Southern junior Terren Ward was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt First Team. The Eagles, who finished seventh a...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive player of week 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. -The junior quarterback ran for 42 yards and a...
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Football PRO

Richmond Hill, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Richmond Hill High School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
RIDGELAND, SC
visitstatesboro.org

Country Music Star Chris Cagle to Shine on Statesboro

The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern proudly welcomes the next show in their 20th Anniversary Season, country music superstar Chris Cagle! This performance is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now!. Best known for his chart-topping hits such as “My Love Goes On...
STATESBORO, GA
atlinq.com

Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in SC, Georgia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary rockersJourney are headed to South Carolina and Georgia in 2023. (Video above talks about when Journey was inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 8 and in Columbia, South Carolina, on Feb. 10.
COLUMBIA, SC
Grice Connect

Haunted Forest relocates to Fairgrounds

Get your heart pounding this Halloween while supporting local youth at the 2022 Haunted Forest of Statesboro. “We are going back to basics with the fear of the unknown and what might be hiding in the dark,” said Travis Bricke, lecturer of marketing with Georgia Southern University. “What might you encounter as you make your next turn? Come if you dare!”
STATESBORO, GA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples

Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Early voting begins in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Monday is the first day of early, in-person voting, in Georgia. Big races include the seat for governor and who will control the Senate. All eyes are on Georgia this election cycle as voters will decide whether Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock will keep their seats. Gubernatorial candidate, Democrat Stacy […]
GEORGIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots

ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

What you need to know before heading to the CJ Cup at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. — The CJ Cup is happening this week in Ridgeland, and South Carolina Highway Patrol wants to make sure you arrive and leave safely. They’re expecting large crowds with the field the event is bringing to the Congaree Golf Club. They’ll have extra patrols set up...
RIDGELAND, SC

