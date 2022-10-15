Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern women picked seventh in SBC preseason basketball poll
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern has been picked to finish seventh in 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Preseason Poll. The poll was voted on by the league's coaches. Georgia Southern junior Terren Ward was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt First Team. The Eagles, who finished seventh a...
Eagles coming off win over No. 25 JMU, focus attention toward Old Dominion
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3) picked up their first conference win of the season (1-2) defeating the No. 25 ranked team in the country on Saturday, the James Madison Dukes 45-38. The Eagles now focus their attention on the Old Dominion Monarchs. Georgia Southern, a team...
State Playoffs: Volleyball highlights and final scores for Oct. 18-19
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball state playoffs are in full swing in Georgia and South Carolina. A handful of GHSA and SCHSL area teams are moving on to the second round set for this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22. Highlights and final scores from Oct. 18-19 are below.
Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive player of week 8
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. -The junior quarterback ran for 42 yards and a...
The CJ Cup: Golfers making their way to Ridgeland ahead of Thursday's opening round
RIDGELAND, S.C. — It's a big week on the links in the Lowcountry. For the first time ever, The CJ Cup will tee off at the Congaree Golf Club this Thursday, Oct. 20. Since 2017, the tournament was held in South Korea until it was moved to the United States in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Where is Congaree Golf Club and the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina located?
Congaree Golf Club is home to the 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Ridgeland, South Carolina, area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.
Richmond Hill, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
Country Music Star Chris Cagle to Shine on Statesboro
The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern proudly welcomes the next show in their 20th Anniversary Season, country music superstar Chris Cagle! This performance is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now!. Best known for his chart-topping hits such as “My Love Goes On...
Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?
On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in SC, Georgia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary rockersJourney are headed to South Carolina and Georgia in 2023. (Video above talks about when Journey was inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 8 and in Columbia, South Carolina, on Feb. 10.
Georgia Southern student dies after being hit by plane propeller
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern Student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport. Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch. The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four […]
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
Haunted Forest relocates to Fairgrounds
Get your heart pounding this Halloween while supporting local youth at the 2022 Haunted Forest of Statesboro. “We are going back to basics with the fear of the unknown and what might be hiding in the dark,” said Travis Bricke, lecturer of marketing with Georgia Southern University. “What might you encounter as you make your next turn? Come if you dare!”
31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples
Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL...
Early voting begins in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Monday is the first day of early, in-person voting, in Georgia. Big races include the seat for governor and who will control the Senate. All eyes are on Georgia this election cycle as voters will decide whether Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock will keep their seats. Gubernatorial candidate, Democrat Stacy […]
Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots
ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
What you need to know before heading to the CJ Cup at Congaree
RIDGELAND, S.C. — The CJ Cup is happening this week in Ridgeland, and South Carolina Highway Patrol wants to make sure you arrive and leave safely. They’re expecting large crowds with the field the event is bringing to the Congaree Golf Club. They’ll have extra patrols set up...
