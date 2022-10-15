Read full article on original website
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
inglewoodtoday.com
Miracle Theater to host LA Nights Comedy Live
Rouse House Entertainment’s CEO – Kevin Rouse’s vision of bringing upscale, grown up comedy to the newly revitalized, City of Champions will come to fruition at the Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market Street, on Friday, Oct. 21, 7p.m. Rouse stated, “Inglewood has seen a lot a growth...
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
Laist.com
LA’s Section 8 Waitlist Lottery Is Now Open. Here’s What To Know Before You Apply
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Can I Transfer...
Eater
A Pop-Up Heavyweight Comes Out Swinging With Saucy Burgers at Its First Brick-and-Mortar
“It’s just a really big funhouse,” Danny Gordon says of the brand-new Heavy Handed burger window painted the brand’s fetching shade of goldenrod at 2912 Main Street in Santa Monica. The location once housed another burger vendor, then became the Japanese takeout spot Edobox, before Gordon and his business partner and childhood friend Max Miller took it over to open their first brick-and-mortar location after two-plus years of pop-ups. Heavy Handed debuts this Friday, October 21 on the highly walkable stretch of Santa Monica, which has experienced a restaurant renaissance of late.
One year later, disappearance of Heidi Planck still weighs heavily on loved ones
Family and friends say they’ll never stop searching for a Los Angeles mother who mysteriously disappeared one year ago Monday. Heidi Planck never made it home after leaving her son’s football game. Her disappearance then set off a massive search across the city and local landfills. The 39-year-old was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. […]
NBC San Diego
Divas Dance Their Way Into the Spotlight
The Cardinal Divas of SC, the University of South California's first all-Black majorette dance team, are taking the country by storm. USC Junior Princess Isis Lang says she formed the dance squad to create a space for Black culture at USC, "Going into college I looked at all the programs and dance teams and cheer teams they has available and I realized that none of them fit who I was as a student, as a Black girl and I didn't want to change who I was to be able to fit into the standards here."
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
16 Great Caribbean Restaurants In LA
It’s a common misconception that great Caribbean food is tough to find in LA. But that’s far from the truth. If you know where to look, there are excellent Jamaican, Belizean, and Trinidadian restaurants spread across the city, from Santa Monica to Pasadena. And that’s precisely why we wrote this guide, a tried and true mix of decades-old establishments and new-generation pop-ups serving incredible stews, spicy curries, and, and lots of fried plantains. Whether you’ve been eating jerk chicken all your life or plan to try roti for the first time, use this list to find the most impressive Caribbean cooking in LA.
2urbangirls.com
Person found dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Section 8 Waitlist Lottery, City Council Deadlocked, Student Loan Relief Application
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, October...
foxla.com
2 in custody after high-speed chase through downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Two suspects were detained Monday night after leading Los Angeles Police Department on a police chase South Los Angeles area. Reports of officers chasing an allegedly stolen vehicle came in just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The driver eventually led officers into downtown Los Angeles. The driver went into oncoming traffic at one point.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot near East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace in East Los Angeles. Deputies were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead...
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
